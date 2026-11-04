Uganda: MPs Question Government Over Failure to Accord Four Ex-Colleagues Official Burials

Members of Parliament have questioned the government's failure to accord official burials to four former legislators who died within one week, demanding clarity on the criteria used to determine those entitled to the state recognition.

The legislators have asked government to explain why former MPs and other public servants are sometimes excluded from official burials, despite their years of service to the country.

Responding to the concerns, State Minister for Public Service Lydia Wanyoto said the decision to accord someone an official burial currently rests with the President.

However, she said the Ministry is reviewing the existing policy and laws to establish clear eligibility criteria, which will subsequently be presented to Parliament.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Within a span of one week, four former MPs died, but none was accorded an official burial by government.

They include Charles Matovu, former MP for Busiro South; Amos Mandela of Buyamba County in Rakai District; Peter Okwera of Agago County; and Olivia Kwagala Kabaale, the former Iganga District Woman MP, who died on Monday.

The deaths prompted Bukooli County MP Solomon Silwany to raise a matter of national importance, asking government to clarify the categories of people eligible for official burials.

"We have lost four former colleagues in just one week, but none has been accorded an official burial. The House needs to know, what are the categories of people entitled to an official burial if former MPs cannot qualify?" Silwany asked.

In her response, Wanyoto said the President currently exercises discretion over who receives an official burial, adding that the Ministry was working on a policy to provide clearer guidance.

"At the moment, it is the prerogative of His Excellency the President to accord official burials. But as a Ministry, we are reviewing the policy and the law to clearly spell out who qualifies for an official burial, and we shall bring it to Parliament," Wanyoto said.

The legislators also raised concerns about the welfare of former MPs, saying some were living in difficult financial circumstances and could not afford basic medical care.

They further faulted government for failing to fulfil its pledge to complete the house of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, who died in March 2022.

"It is unfortunate that former legislators are living in poverty, some cannot even afford medical care. Government also made a pledge to complete the house of the late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, but to date, nothing has been done," one MP said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Marksons Oboth directed government to present a comprehensive report detailing the status of commitments and pledges made to former leaders, including those who have died.

"Government should table before this House a report on the status of all commitments and pledges made to former leaders, including our departed colleagues," Oboth directed.