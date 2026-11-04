Uganda: Winnie Byanyima Appointed Board Chair Global Environment Institute

Ugandan international leader Winnie Byanyima has been appointed chair of the board of trustees of the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), an international research and policy organisation focused on sustainable development.

Byanyima will succeed Paul George when his term ends in January 2027.

She currently serves as the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and executive director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS). Her appointment comes at a time when the sustainable development sector faces growing challenges, including pressures on multilateral cooperation.

IIED said Byanyima brings extensive experience in social justice, sustainable development and equality, having held several leadership positions in Uganda and international organisations.

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Before joining the international development sector, Byanyima served in Uganda's Parliament for 11 years, where she founded the country's first parliamentary caucus of women MPs and championed the inclusion of gender equality provisions in the 1995 Constitution.

Her international career has included senior positions at Oxfam International, the United Nations Development Programme and the African Union Commission.

She has also co-chaired the World Economic Forum and advised G7 and G20 presidencies on gender equality and wealth inequality, respectively.

Commenting on her appointment, Byanyima said she was honoured to join the organisation as it continues to push for change amid challenges facing sustainable development and multilateralism.

"I'm honoured to join IIED as it continues to advocate for change during a difficult time for the sustainable development sector and multilateralism itself.

"We share the belief that lasting change comes from working in partnership with communities, policymakers and civil society organisations."

She added: "I look forward to working with the IIED team in their mission to promote sustainable and equitable solutions to the world's most pressing development challenges."

IIED Executive Director Tom Mitchell said Byanyima's experience and commitment to social justice would be important in advancing the organisation's work.

"Winnie brings exceptional experience, a lifelong commitment to social justice and sustainable development and a global perspective.

"At a time of profound change in the sector, her leadership, insight and ability to build partnerships will be invaluable as IIED continues its mission to advance fairer and more sustainable futures."

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Outgoing board chair Paul George welcomed Byanyima's appointment, describing her as a leader whose values align with the organisation's mission.

"Winnie is an outstanding leader with a transparent passion for our mission. I am delighted that she has agreed to become our chair."

IIED, which has worked with partners for more than 50 years, focuses on shaping policies, strengthening rights and supporting locally led action to promote sustainable development.

The organisation works with communities, policymakers and civil society groups to advance equitable solutions to development challenges.