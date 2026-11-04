Rwanda: Goma - What Was Discussed Between Monusco Boss and Kabila-Led FRN

The implementation of the Doha peace process, the renewal of MONUSCO's mandate, proposed constitutional changes and renewed fighting in eastern DR Congo were among the issues discussed between the head of the UN peacekeeping mission, James Swan, and the Kabila-led Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN).

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The meeting which took place in Goma on Tuesday, November 3, was held during Swan's first visit to the city since the FRN was launched on October 12, replacing the AFC/M23. Swan had arrived in Goma on Monday, November 2, for consultations.

Former president Joseph Kabila led the FRN delegation, accompanied by two of the movement's vice-presidents. Speaking after the meeting, Bertrand Bisimwa said the discussions covered the movement's objectives, the peace process, MONUSCO's mandate and the security and humanitarian situation in eastern DR Congo.

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Ceasefire commitment amid renewed attacks

Bisimwa said the FRN reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire at the meeting but warned that it would not stand by as its forces and civilians came under attack.

"We have demonstrated just how deeply committed we are to the ceasefire, we have shown how we have upheld our obligations ever since we signed them. But in the face of attacks from the government side, we cannot allow ourselves to be killed. We cannot let our soldiers be killed by Kinshasa," he said.

"We cannot allow our people to be massacred. We will respond in the appropriate manner, while of course ensuring that our response protects our population and secures peace."

He said the movement wanted Kinshasa to stop the attacks and honour its commitments under the Qatar mediated Doha peace process.

"We cannot simply stand by and watch our brothers being killed while we are supposedly engaged in a peace process. I believe Kinshasa must honour its commitments," he said.

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FRN's objectives and Doha process

Bisimwa said Swan also sought to understand the FRN and its objectives, which he described as representing a national agenda and a response to "the tyranny taking root in the country".

"Its objective is to ensure a 'refounding' of the nation, as its name implies, in order to provide the country with a new outlook and reassure our people regarding their future," he said.

On the Doha peace process, Bisimwa said the FRN remained committed to the negotiations, having inherited both the assets and liabilities of the former AFC/M23.

The Doha negotiations were launched in April 2025 under Qatar's mediation to address the conflict between the Congolese government and the AFC/M23. The parties signed a Declaration of Principles on July 19, 2025, followed by the Doha Framework Agreement for a Comprehensive Peace Agreement on November 15, 2025.

The framework provides for eight protocols covering issues including a ceasefire, humanitarian access, security arrangements, the restoration of state authority and the return of displaced people.

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FRN questions MONUSCO mandate renewal

The FRN delegation also expressed concern over the renewal of MONUSCO's mandate, with Bisimwa saying the movement had long understood that the mission was preparing to withdraw from DR Congo.

"Our response, on behalf of the FRN, was that we had long understood MONUSCO to be in the process of withdrawing; we are therefore concerned by this mandate renewal, which lacks any sound basis," he said.

He described the mission's 28-year record as a "total failure", arguing that another mandate would not change the security situation in the country.

"We believe that yet another mandate will change absolutely nothing regarding the current situation in the country. We would have preferred for the mandate not to be renewed and for MONUSCO to continue its withdrawal as originally planned," he said.

Bisimwa said the FRN had agreed to MONUSCO providing logistical support for the ceasefire verification mechanism as part of the peace process, but not intended arrangements to provide grounds for the mission to redeploy its forces.

He specifically questioned plans for MONUSCO to redeploy to South Kivu, saying the movement saw no reason for such a deployment in areas under its control.

"MONUSCO was previously present in South Kivu and we know the situation there, but it subsequently withdrew. When new challenges arose, we asked MONUSCO to redeploy to help secure the population, yet it was unable to do so," he said.

"Now that South Kivu, specifically the area under our control, is already stabilised, we see no reason for MONUSCO to redeploy there."

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Constitutional changes could derail Doha process

The proposed constitutional changes being considered by President Félix Tshisekedi were another issue raised during the meeting.

Bisimwa said the agreements signed in Doha, including the Declaration of Principles, the Framework Agreement and the related protocols, were all based on DR Congo's current Constitution.

He warned that changing the Constitution could undermine the entire peace process.

"This means that if the Constitution were to be changed, the entire Doha peace process would simply collapse," he said.

The FRN urged MONUSCO and the wider United Nations to engage Tshisekedi and explain the risks that constitutional changes could pose to the negotiations, Bisimwa added.

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Bisimwa also accused the Kinshasa government and its allies who include the Burundian forces, the Kinshasa-backed FDLR genocidal militia, mercenaries, Wazalendo and other militias of intensifying military operations along existing front lines and opening new areas of confrontation.

He said the military activities showed that Kinshasa was not honouring its commitments under the Doha process and had no intention of stopping the fighting.

Minembwe blockade and humanitarian situation

The humanitarian situation in Minembwe, South Kivu, was also raised. Bisimwa said that the area had been under blockade for nearly a month, leaving residents facing hunger and shortages of medicine.

"People are still dying of hunger, and the sick are perishing for lack of medicine," he said.

He further noted that bombardments from the night before and on the day of the meeting had caused numerous deaths and injuries, while wounded people were unable to access medical supplies and treatment.

"The wounded are dying because they cannot access medical supplies or any form of medical support," he said.

Bisimwa said the FRN had presented the concerns to Swan, whom he described as the appropriate channel for informing the UN Security Council and the international community.

"We will not sit by and wait for the death toll to rise, only to be told later that we failed to save our fellow citizens," he said.