Rwanda: Govt Weighs Further Decentralisation of Public Services

The Government is considering changes to how public services are delivered, in a move that could see more responsibilities transferred to local authorities.

The review, involving several ministries and government agencies, is intended to determine which services can be handled more effectively at the local level.

Minister of Local Government Dominique Habimana disclosed the development on Tuesday, November 3, while appearing before the parliamentary Committee on Governance and Gender Affairs to brief lawmakers on the implementation of the 2021 National Decentralisation Policy.

Habimana told the committee that 44 per cent of government services had so far been decentralised, while the remaining 56 per cent were still handled at the national level.

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However, he stressed that the objective was not simply to increase the number of decentralised services, but to ensure that each service was delivered at the most appropriate level.

"We are working with different ministries and agencies to assess which services should be decentralised. This exercise has already started," he said.

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He cited land services as an example of how decentralisation had helped streamline administrative procedures. Transferring certain responsibilities to local authorities, he explained, had eliminated the need for provincial approval in some land transactions, speeding up the process.

The minister also acknowledged the need for stronger coordination among government institutions to ensure that decentralised services were managed effectively.

Service delivery performance declines

The review comes amid concerns over declining service delivery performance, despite efforts to bring public services closer to citizens.

According to figures presented by Habimana, the service delivery performance score fell from 81 per cent in 2021 to 68.4 per cent in 2026.

The Government aims to raise the score to more than 90 per cent by 2029.

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Habimana said efforts were underway to strengthen the capacity of local government entities through training, equipment and improved administrative systems.

He was responding to concerns raised by MP Germaine Mukabalisa over the workload facing local government officials.

The minister said the Government was exploring ways to better organise activities and introduce systems that would enable local officials to discharge their responsibilities more efficiently.

Citizen participation improves

Despite the challenges in service delivery, the minister reported progress in citizen participation in governance.

He said citizen participation, including involvement in decision-making and holding leaders accountable, had increased from 66.9 per cent in 2015 to 74.1 per cent in 2021 and 84.7 per cent in 2026.

Habimana attributed the improvement partly to citizens' growing involvement in choosing their leaders, identifying local development priorities and contributing to community infrastructure projects.

He added that 4,048 of the 4,192 concerns raised during community assemblies had been resolved, representing approximately 96.6 per cent.

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Committee Chairperson Anastase Nabahire said decentralisation had enabled citizens to take greater responsibility for development activities in their communities.

She pointed to residents' contributions towards the construction of cell offices, roads and classrooms, as well as their participation in national events and community programmes.

Nabahire also highlighted the role of digital services in reducing the need for citizens to visit government offices, saving time and limiting opportunities for corruption.

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However, she emphasised that improving service delivery remained a priority and called for greater accountability among both public officials and citizens.

Two decades of decentralisation

Rwanda began implementing its decentralisation programme in 2001, with reforms introduced in successive phases.

The initial phase focused on establishing elected leadership structures at different levels of local government.

Administrative reforms between 2006 and 2011 subsequently reduced the number of districts to 30, sectors to 416 and cells to 2,148.

The 2012-2017 phase focused on strengthening the capacity and performance of local government entities.

The ongoing implementation of the 2021 National Decentralisation Policy seeks to build on those reforms by improving governance, citizen participation and the delivery of public services.