Tanzania: Turn Women's Peace Agenda Into Action, MPs Told

Dar es Salaam — PARLIAMENTS across the Great Lakes Region have been urged to ensure governments honour commitments to women's participation in peacebuilding, security and decision-making through stronger oversight, adequate funding and regular monitoring.

The call was made yesterday by the African Union (AU) Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, Ambassador Liberata Mulamula, during a panel discussion on the second day of the Women Parliamentary Conference (WPC) of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) in Dar es Salaam.

She said African countries have sufficient policies, legal instruments and regional frameworks to advance the women, peace and security agenda, but implementation, adequate financing and accountability remain major challenges.

Amb Mulamula said parliamentarians have a strategic responsibility to ensure governments honour their commitments by monitoring implementation, approving adequate budgets and demanding regular progress reports.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Members of parliament are better placed to ensure that commitments made by governments are implemented. They approve budgets and have an oversight function, which gives them the opportunity to call governments to account," she said.

She proposed that parliaments require governments to present regular reports on the implementation of National Action Plans on Women, Peace and Security, including resources allocated and challenges affecting their implementation.

Amb Mulamula, a former ICGLR Executive Secretary, said the regional framework was established through a collective decision by leaders to address the root causes of conflicts, political instability and insecurity while promoting peace and development.

She also called on legislators to use parliamentary diplomacy to engage communities, raise awareness and promote peaceful conflict resolution.

The envoy further expressed concern over technology-facilitated violence against women, particularly those seeking political leadership positions, saying harassment on social media discourages women's participation in public affairs.

She urged parliamentarians and relevant ministries to strengthen protection mechanisms to ensure women participate in political processes without intimidation.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Prime Minister, Judith Suminwa Tuluka, said economic empowerment was essential in helping women affected by prolonged conflict rebuild their livelihoods and achieve financial independence.

She said women and young girls in eastern DRC have borne the greatest burden of violence over the past 30 years, making targeted government interventions necessary to support their recovery and participation in national development.

Ms Tuluka said her government is implementing entrepreneurship and livelihood programmes targeting women and young people to improve their economic opportunities.

She said particular attention is being given to women in conflictaffected and occupied territories through programmes supporting survivors of violence and facilitating their social and economic reintegration.

The Prime Minister said the government has established a national fund to assist survivors of war-related violence, with some interventions financed through the national budget in collaboration with the United Nations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also cited investments in education and healthcare, including free education, which has enabled six million children to attend school, with girls accounting for 48 per cent of beneficiaries.

On women's participation in peacebuilding, Ms Tuluka said their involvement will be central to the national dialogue process being prepared to strengthen national cohesion.

She said consultations will begin with Members of Parliament and senators before extending to communities across the country.

Meanwhile, Member of the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) Committee on Health for 2026-2029 and Special Seats Member of Parliament (CCM), Dr Zeyana Abdallah Hamid, said Tanzania has made significant progress in promoting women's political representation, with women accounting for more than 39 per cent of Members of Parliament.