Kenya: Three KCSE Candidates Die During Examination Period, CS Ogamba Announces

Nairobi — Three candidates sitting the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination have died, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has announced.

The deaths involve two candidates who succumbed to illness while undertaking their examinations and another who was reportedly murdered at her family home in Siaya County.

In a statement issued on Wednesday following the opening of a Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) examination container at the Kibra Deputy County Commissioner's office in Nairobi, Ogamba named the deceased as Otieno Congestina Achieng', Cornelius Kiplagat Rotich and Vivianne Adhiambo Owiti.

Achieng', a candidate at Alaru Central Mixed Secondary School in Rachuonyo West Sub-County, Homa Bay County, fell ill during her examinations on Monday, November 2, and was subsequently taken to hospital, where she later died.

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Rotich, who was sitting his KCSE at Katebee Secondary School in Turbo Sub-County, Uasin Gishu County, died on Tuesday at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital after completing his Mathematics paper in the morning.

The third candidate, Owiti, from Dhene Secondary School in Gem Wagai Sub-County, Siaya County, was reportedly murdered at her family home on Friday, October 30, ahead of the commencement of the national examinations.

Ogamba said a suspect linked to her death was in police custody as investigations into the incident continued.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Education, I convey our heartfelt condolences to their families, friends and respective school communities," the CS said.

He also wished candidates receiving treatment in medical facilities across the country a speedy recovery.

The Education Ministry acknowledged the efforts of education and health officials in facilitating examinations for candidates receiving medical attention, saying the arrangements were necessary to ensure that illness or other unforeseen difficulties did not automatically deprive learners of the opportunity to complete their examinations.

Ogamba said the government expected the same level of coordination between education officials and health facilities to be maintained throughout the examination period.

The 2026 KCSE examination commenced on Monday, November 2, with the Ministry of Education reporting an orderly start across most parts of the country despite isolated challenges.

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The CS also disclosed that security concerns arising from clashes along the Kenya-Ethiopia border had necessitated the relocation of candidates from two examination centres in Moyale Sub-County, Marsabit County, to safer locations.

He said the intervention enabled affected candidates to continue sitting their examinations while protecting learners and examination personnel.

Ogamba further cautioned candidates, parents and members of the public against individuals and online groups claiming to possess examination materials.

He urged anyone with credible information about suspected examination malpractice to report directly to KNEC through its toll-free numbers 0800 721 410 or 0800 724 900.

The Ministry said it would continue monitoring the national examinations to safeguard their integrity and ensure that candidates are accorded a fair opportunity to complete the assessment.