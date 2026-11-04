Kenya: Ruto Congratulates Phoebe Okowa On Election to Full Nine-Year ICJ Term

Nairobi — President William Ruto has congratulated Kenyan legal scholar Professor Phoebe Okowa following her election to a full nine-year term as a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In a message posted on his official X account, Ruto described Okowa's election as a moment of great pride for Kenya and recognition of the country's contribution to international law.

He said her successful election, after securing the required majority votes in both the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council, affirmed the depth of legal expertise, integrity and excellence among Kenyan professionals.

"Your election is a moment of great pride for Kenya and a powerful affirmation of the depth of legal expertise, integrity and excellence that our country continues to contribute to the international community," Ruto said.

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The President wished Okowa success as she prepares to undertake her responsibilities at the international court, expressing confidence that she would contribute to upholding international law and promoting the peaceful resolution of disputes between nations.

Okowa was elected following a competitive process involving nine candidates seeking five positions on the ICJ bench during elections held at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Tuesday, November 3.

She secured the required majority in both UN organs, winning 183 votes in the General Assembly and 13 in the Security Council, according to election reports.

Her election secures her a full nine-year term running from February 2027 to February 2036, extending her service on the court after she was initially elected in November 2025 to fill the vacancy left by former Somali judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf.

Okowa is a Professor of Public International Law at Queen Mary University of London and has served on the United Nations International Law Commission since 2021.

She made history as the first African woman elected to the commission, which contributes to the development and codification of international law.

The International Court of Justice, headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. It settles legal disputes submitted by states and issues advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by authorised UN institutions.

The court has 15 judges elected independently by the UN General Assembly and Security Council, with each serving a nine-year term.