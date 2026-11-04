Kenya: Bungoma Drug Bust - 170kg Cannabis Seized After Suspect Flees Fatal Crash

Nairobi — Detectives have recovered 170.8 kilogrammes of cannabis worth an estimated Sh5.1 million after a suspected drug trafficker fled following a road crash that killed a motorcyclist along the Malaba-Webuye highway.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives from the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau (NANIB), Bungoma, working alongside officers from DCI Webuye West, intercepted a white Mazda CX-5 suspected of transporting narcotic drugs.

According to the DCI, detectives had laid an ambush along the Malaba-Webuye road following credible intelligence about the vehicle, registration number KDY 338F.

When the Mazda approached, the driver reportedly spotted the detectives and sped off, triggering a chase.

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The pursuit ended when the vehicle collided with a red TVS motorcycle, registration number KMFV 109F.

The motorcyclist, identified as Muzungu Munialo, sustained fatal injuries in the crash, while the Mazda driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped.

Traffic officers processed the accident scene before detectives searched the abandoned vehicle, where they discovered suspected narcotics.

The Mazda was subsequently towed to a police station for a comprehensive examination.

A detailed search uncovered 162 bales of cannabis wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, weighing 170.8 kilogrammes and with an estimated street value of Sh5,124,000.

Detectives also recovered an additional number plate, registration number KF2 8588, from the back seat of the vehicle. Investigators suspect it may have been intended to conceal the vehicle's identity.

The vehicle and seized narcotics have since been handed over to NANIB Bungoma for further investigations.

The DCI said detectives are pursuing the driver who fled the scene and are working to establish the wider network behind the suspected drug trafficking operation.

The agency also sent condolences to Munialo's family, friends and relatives following his death.

The incident comes amid continued efforts by security agencies to disrupt narcotics trafficking networks and seize illegal drugs being transported through different parts of the country.