South Africa: Police on High Alert Ahead of Elections - South African News Briefs - November 4, 2026

Voters will go to the polling stations on November 4, 2026, to cast their votes in South Africa’s Local Government Elections.

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Security Tightened Ahead of Local Government Elections

Law enforcement authorities have said that they are on high alert as millions of South Africans head to the polls, reports EWN. The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) has confirmed that police officers and soldiers are on standby to ensure safe, free and fair elections across the country. It warned that criminal activity and attempts to disrupt the voting process will not be tolerated. About 29 million registered voters are expected to cast their ballots at more than 23,000 voting stations, which will be open from 7am to 9pm.

Mixed Fuel Price Adjustments Take Effect

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South Africans will see mixed fuel price adjustments, with both grades of petrol decreasing by one cent per litre and diesel prices dropping by between R1.09 and R1.13 per litre, reports SABC News. However, illuminating paraffin will increase by R3.66 per litre, while liquefied petroleum gas will rise by up to R2.08 per kilogram in the Western Cape. The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources attributed the adjustments to higher international oil prices and a weaker rand. Temporary fuel levy relief announced by the Finance Minister takes effect on Wednesday.

Parliament Mourns Sudden Passing of NCOP Secretary

Parliament has announced the sudden passing of Modibedi Phindela, the long-serving secretary to the National Council of Provinces, reports EWN. Phindela, an advocate by profession, served as the NCOP's top administrator from 2010, having previously been undersecretary to the provincial house. Parliament said that he played a significant role in strengthening its administrative structures and practices. Presiding officers Speaker Thoko Didiza and NCOP Chairperson Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane have expressed shock at his unexpected passing.

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