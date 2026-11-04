Libya: Top Religious Authority Rules Against Wearing Nike Clothing

Libya's highest religious authority, Dar al-Ifta, has issued a religious ruling prohibiting Muslims from buying, selling, or wearing clothing bearing the Nike logo.

The Tripoli-based institution argues that the American sportswear company's name is derived from the Greek goddess of victory and that its famous swoosh logo is inspired by her wings. It said that wearing clothing displaying the logo amounts to promoting symbols associated with the worship of multiple gods, which it considers contrary to Islamic teachings.

The religious committee has also accused Nike of supporting Israel and reiterated calls for a boycott of companies it considers supportive of the country during the war in Gaza.

The ruling was approved by Libya's Grand Mufti, Sadiq al-Gharyani, but does not amount to an official government ban and carries no specified legal penalties. The institution has previously issued similar rulings against jewellery and watches bearing the logo of French luxury brand Van Cleef & Arpels.

The latest decision has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some welcoming it while others have questioned its relevance amid Libya's wider political and economic challenges.