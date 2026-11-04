Kenya: KRA Seizes Illicit Cigarettes Worth Sh12m in Gatundu North

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has seized illicit cigarettes worth an estimated Sh12 million following a multi-agency operation in Mutuma area, Gatundu North, Kiambu County.

The operation, conducted on November 3, 2026, followed intelligence linking a suspected distributor and retailer to the sale of illicit cigarettes in the area.

KRA enforcement officers identified premises where several cartons of Super Match cigarettes were stored. They then raided the premises alongside officers from KRA's Investigation and Enforcement Department, the Micro and Small Taxpayers Enforcement Department in Thika and the Gatundu North Sub-County Police Commander.

The team recovered 204 boxes of Super Match cigarettes, including 76 boxes containing 10,000 sticks each and 128 boxes containing 5,000 sticks each.

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Officers also seized two boxes of ORIS Slim Double Apple cigarettes, each containing 10,000 sticks, an additional 5,800 sticks of the same brand and 600 sticks of ORIS Slim Strawberry cigarettes.

The recovered cigarettes have an estimated value of Sh12 million.

The Crime Scene Investigation team from Thika documented the scene, while KRA officers issued a Notice of Offence. The seized cigarettes were taken to the KRA warehouse in Thika for safekeeping and further action.

KRA said it would continue working with other agencies to curb illicit trade, protect government revenue and safeguard consumers from illegal products.