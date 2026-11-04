Kenya: TI Launches Four-Year Project to Promote Ethical Leadership Ahead of 2027 Elections

Nairobi — Transparency International Kenya has launched a four-year initiative aimed at promoting ethical leadership, strengthening accountability and empowering voters to elect leaders of integrity ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The project, dubbed Restoring Ethical and Accountable Leadership (REAL) Phase Four, was launched in Kisumu and will be implemented in four counties: Kisumu, Uasin Gishu, Nairobi and Mombasa.

Transparency International Kenya Head of Programmes Gibson Mwaita said the initiative would bring together citizens, civil society organisations, universities and government institutions to advance electoral reforms, civic education and accountability.

Mwaita said the programme would empower voters to make informed choices by examining the integrity, leadership records and manifestos of candidates seeking elective positions.

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"We are engaging different stakeholders to be able to work around the aspects of electoral conversation, reform and civic education, to just ensure that as we move towards the next general election next year, then we have leaders who are actually of upright morals and integrity being elected into office," he said.

The initiative will facilitate public engagement forums, social vetting of political aspirants, scrutiny of election manifestos and platforms for candidates to present their development agendas to voters.

Through these engagements, citizens will be encouraged to assess candidates based on their leadership records, ethical standards and ability to deliver on their promises rather than relying solely on political affiliations.

The programme will also target university students and young people through capacity-building initiatives and multi-stakeholder engagements, including activities conducted on digital platforms.

Mwaita said the organisation would facilitate the sharing of relevant information with institutions such as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to strengthen discussions on integrity among those seeking public office.

He identified Kisumu as a strategic area of implementation because of its political significance and the anticipated transition in county leadership, particularly the gubernatorial position.

Beyond the 2027 elections, the project will focus on strengthening citizen oversight of elected leaders and ensuring that public officials remain accountable throughout their terms.

Mwaita said the post-election component would seek to establish stronger structures through which citizens can participate in governance, influence policy decisions and hold public officials accountable.

"They've been elected, yes, but what is it that we need to have in place to ensure that the different laws and policies still hold? How do we ensure that the citizens are still actively involved?" he posed.

The programme will also focus on public appointments following the elections, with citizens encouraged to scrutinise individuals considered for key government positions.

REAL Phase Four builds on lessons and experiences gathered during the previous three phases of the programme.

Mwaita said the first phase focused on laying the foundation, the second examined systems and processes for promoting integrity, while the third identified interventions that could be expanded.

The latest phase seeks to translate those experiences into practical interventions aimed at promoting corruption-free leadership and strengthening accountability.

"We identified quite a number of gaps in the previous phases. We have picked those, and that's what we have been able to use to craft some of the responses and some of the interventions we have," he said.

A baseline survey conducted at the beginning of the current phase identified several areas requiring attention, including meaningful public participation and access to information.

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Mwaita observed that public participation should extend beyond convening citizens, arguing that communities must have opportunities to contribute ideas, receive feedback and understand how their views influence government decisions.

"Public participation is not only people coming together, but it is coming together, objectively sharing on the feedback and giving their take, but also what happens after that in terms of the feedback that they give," he said.

Access to information, good governance and accountability were also identified as critical areas the project would address.

The four-year initiative, supported by funding from the Netherlands and which commenced in July 2026, seeks to strengthen citizen involvement in electoral and governance processes.

Its ultimate goal is to promote responsible leadership, strengthen public institutions and ensure elected leaders remain accountable to the citizens they serve.