Kenya: Regina Re's Mother Died From Multiple Stab Wounds, Autopsy Reveals

Nairobi — An 86-year-old woman whose death is under investigation died from excessive blood loss after sustaining multiple stab wounds to the neck, a postmortem examination has established.

Dorita Macharia, mother of actress Regina Re, also suffered more than 20 other injuries, including deep cuts to her face, neck and arms, according to government pathologist Dr Bernard Midia.

The examination conducted at Lee Funeral Home revealed that the fatal wounds damaged blood vessels in her neck, resulting in severe external bleeding.

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Dr Midia said some of the injuries were particularly deep, while Macharia also had a fracture on her left upper arm.

The pathologist indicated that the injuries were inflicted using a sharp object, although the exact weapon used in the attack was not established.

The postmortem was attended by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based at Gigiri, three pathologists and lawyers representing the deceased and the suspects.

Lawyer Philip Murgor, representing the deceased's family, said the examination had established the cause of death, leaving detectives to determine the circumstances surrounding the killing and identify those responsible.

The findings are expected to guide investigators as they piece together the events leading to Macharia's death at her home in Loresho Ridge Estate on October 30.

According to an affidavit filed in court by investigating officer David Njoroge, Macharia allegedly confronted her granddaughter, Thandie Malaika, after finding her with her boyfriend in a compromising situation inside the house.

The elderly woman reportedly ordered Thandie and other visitors to leave the premises, triggering a disagreement.

Court documents indicate that Thandie subsequently left the residence but later returned and spent approximately an hour with her grandmother.

A commotion was later reported inside the house, after which Macharia was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple cut wounds, including an injury at the back of her neck.

Detectives are also investigating allegations that some relatives may have interfered with the scene by cleaning parts of the house after the body was discovered.

The autopsy comes a day after Regina Re, her daughter Thandie Malaika, her brother Jimmy Macharia and Immanuel Munyeki appeared before the Kibera Law Courts.

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The four were remanded for 10 days to allow detectives to complete investigations into the circumstances surrounding the 86-year-old's death and determine whether to prefer charges.

None of the four has been convicted in connection with the death.

Macharia's death came shortly after the family celebrated her 86th birthday.

In a social media tribute, Regina mourned her mother, expressing gratitude for the years of love, care and support she had given the family.

The actress also prayed for strength and understanding for relatives as they come to terms with the loss, while wishing her mother eternal rest.

Investigations into the killing are ongoing.