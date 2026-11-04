Africa: CS Duale Appointed to Represent Kenya On Africa CDC Governing Board

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has been appointed to represent Kenya on the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Governing Board alongside representatives from six other African countries.

Kenya is among seven Member States nominated by the African Union Commission to represent their respective regions on the continental health body's governing organ.

The other countries are Cameroon, Gabon, The Gambia, Namibia, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe.

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The nominations form part of the constitution of the 19-member Governing Board established under Article 10 of the Statute of Africa CDC.

The board comprises 10 Health Ministers representing the African Union's five regions, with each region entitled to two representatives.

Its membership also includes a representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission, the Commissioner responsible for health and humanitarian affairs, and four nominees representing the private sector, regional financing mechanisms and the environment sector.

Other members represent regional health organisations, animal health and civil society.

Three additional nominations from the Eastern and Northern African regions are still outstanding.

The AU Commission has also appointed seven institutions as non-voting members of the Governing Board for a two-year term.

They include the World Bank Group, Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, African Development Bank, Green Climate Fund, African Vaccine Manufacturing Initiative, International Livestock Research Institute and Soins de Santé Primaires en Milieu Rural (SANRU).

The Governing Board provides oversight and strategic direction for Africa CDC, which coordinates public health initiatives, disease surveillance, emergency preparedness and response across the continent.