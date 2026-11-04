Kenya: 21 Drivers Arrested in NTSA Night Crackdown Along Kakamega-Mumias Road

Nairobi — At least 21 drivers have been arrested following a joint interagency night compliance operation along the Kakamega-Mumias Road.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) said the arrests followed an inspection targeting motorists and vehicles found violating road safety regulations.

In an update shared on Wednesday, the authority identified several violations uncovered during the operation, including driving under the influence of alcohol and operating vehicles without valid driving licences.

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Other offences involved driving with expired Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badges and using vehicles with expired inspection certificates and stickers.

Inspectors also flagged vehicles with cracked windscreens, worn-out tyres and expired insurance certificates.

The operation further uncovered the use of unprescribed vehicle registration plates, among other traffic violations.

NTSA said the exercise was conducted jointly with other government agencies as part of efforts to enhance compliance with road safety requirements.

The latest arrests come amid ongoing enforcement efforts targeting motorists and transport operators whose actions or vehicles pose safety risks to other road users.

The authority has repeatedly urged drivers and vehicle owners to ensure their licences, insurance, inspection documents and other statutory requirements remain valid.

It has also cautioned motorists against drunk driving and operating unroadworthy vehicles, warning that such violations endanger passengers and other road users.