Ethiopian-American Pleads Guilty to Spying for Ethiopia, Faces Up to 22 Years in U.S. Prison

Addis Abeba — Abraham Teklu Lemma, a naturalized U.S. citizen of Ethiopian descent and former U.S. government IT contractor, pleaded guilty on November 3 to conspiring to transmit highly classified national defense information to Ethiopian government officials, potentially exposing him to nearly 22 years in prison.

Abraham, 53 or 54, of Silver Spring, Maryland, admitted conspiring from 2021 until his arrest in August 2023 to collect and transmit classified U.S. government materials to Ethiopian officials in political, military and intelligence roles, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The information, which included documents, handwritten notes, photographs, maps and satellite imagery, was primarily related to the armed conflict in Ethiopia and classified up to Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI).

"[He] exploited a position of trust to provide highly classified U.S. government information to a foreign government," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro said, describing the conduct as a betrayal of his oath and a threat to national security.

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Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg said Lemma "betrayed the United States to an extraordinary degree," using his IT access to remove classified national defense information from secure facilities and transmit it to Ethiopian officials.

Prosecutors said Abraham hoped the information would help Ethiopian officials "to target and kill paramilitary fighters in a regional conflict."

According to the Justice Department, Abraham worked as an IT administrator and contractor at the U.S. Department of State, Department of Justice and National Reconnaissance Office, holding Top Secret/SCI security clearance.

He allegedly concealed his activities by hand-copying classified information into notes that he carried out of secure facilities, while also removing electronic materials from classified systems. He used encrypted messaging applications to transmit the information.

In one exchange on December 18, 2021, Abraham told a conspirator, "We have to finish these people once and for all, otherwise there will never be peace in Ethiopia." Later that day, after sharing additional information, he wrote, "Please send Dro[nes]."

The materials were linked to the armed conflict and paramilitary groups opposing the Ethiopian government, prosecutors said.

Abraham was arrested in August 2023 after a criminal complaint unsealed the following month accused him of gathering and delivering national defense information to aid a foreign government, conspiracy and willful retention of classified information.

Court documents from the case described his access to and copying of dozens of intelligence reports, including at least 85 during one period, many concerning Ethiopia. Investigators alleged he removed classification markings, copied materials onto CDs and DVDs, and transmitted them through encrypted applications to an individual connected to Ethiopia's intelligence service.

He initially pleaded not guilty.

Under the plea agreement, which remains subject to court acceptance, he faces a recommended sentencing range of 120 to 262 months in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for April 14, 2027, before Senior Judge John D. Bates.

The case was investigated by the FBI's Washington Field Office, with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Justice Department's National Security Division.

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Abraham's activities overlapped with the devastating war in the Tigray region, which erupted in November 2020, six years ago this month. The two-year war brought together Ethiopian federal forces, Eritrean troops and Amhara forces against the Tigray forces.

The war later spread to the Amhara and Afar regions, resulting in widespread casualties and displacement. It was marked by crimes against humanity, war crimes and forced deportations in Tigray, as well as war crimes in Amhara and Afar, before formally ending with the November 2022 Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement. However, implementation challenges and residual tensions persisted after the deal.

U.S. prosecutors said Lemma's alleged efforts were intended to support Ethiopian officials in targeting opposing paramilitary fighters during and after the conflict.