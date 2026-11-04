Nigeria: Ogun Indigenes Reaffirm Support for Adebutu Ahead of 2027

...PDP candidate's supporters pledge grassroots mobilisation for 'Ogun for Ogun' agenda

Indigenes of Ogun State have reaffirmed their support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, and his running mate, Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo, pledging grassroots mobilisation for their ambition ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The pledge was made during ward-to-ward engagements by the candidates across local government areas of the state, where residents expressed concerns about poor infrastructure, unemployment, inadequate agricultural support and the need for improved access to modern farming equipment.

The campaign tour is also aimed at presenting the candidates' seven-point development agenda, tagged ITURA DE, to the electorate.

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At the ward meetings, community leaders, market women, farmers and youths turned out to receive the candidates and discuss their expectations from the next administration.

Several stakeholders pledged support for the 'Ogun for Ogun' initiative, arguing that the state's leadership should reflect the interests, heritage and aspirations of its indigenes.

At Alagada Ward in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, a market leader, Mrs Folasade Ogunye, said her support for the movement was informed by the belief that indigenous leadership would better understand the challenges confronting grassroots communities.

She lamented the poor condition of roads leading to markets and the limited employment opportunities available to young people, pledging to mobilise women for door-to-door campaigns.

"We, the women of Obafemi Owode, have suffered neglect. Our roads to the markets are bad, and our children need jobs. We want someone who grew up here, who knows our language and understands our struggles," she said.

At Alapakooni community, also in Obafemi Owode, some residents said to be former members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) publicly renounced their membership of the party.

The defectors reportedly set bunches of APC brooms ablaze to symbolise their departure, citing dissatisfaction with the party's political leadership and questions surrounding the identity of its governorship candidate.

A community youth coordinator, Tunde Akinola, said their decision to align with Adebutu was motivated by their desire for leadership they could identify with and hold accountable.

He said the group wanted to support a candidate who understood the state's challenges and could deliver on his promises.

Similarly, a community stakeholder and farmer at Onidunu Ward, Deji Bamidele, said farmers in the area wanted a government that would prioritise agricultural development through mechanisation and improved access to farming inputs.

He said a farmers' cooperative with more than 300 members had pledged support for the 'Ogun for Ogun' initiative, following Adebutu's presentation of his agricultural plans under the ITURA DE agenda.

At Owode Ward 3, a retired teacher, Alhaja Sariyu Bankole, described the movement as an opportunity to preserve the state's political heritage.

She said residents should participate actively in the election to ensure that their voices counted in determining the state's future.

In Sagamu Local Government Area, a youth leader, Comrade Bayo Oduwole, pledged to mobilise young people through voter education and door-to-door campaigns.

Speaking at Ward 10, Oduwole said the 'Ogun for Ogun' campaign should be driven by competence, accountability and an understanding of the state's needs.

Responding to the expressions of support, Adebutu described the ward-to-ward engagements as an opportunity to understand the needs of communities and build a development agenda around them.

He said the ITURA DE agenda was designed to address the state's socio-economic challenges, particularly in infrastructure, agriculture, employment generation and improved living standards.

"This tour has shown me that our people are yearning for homegrown leadership that understands their challenges and is prepared to address them.

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"The ITURA DE agenda is not just a slogan; it is a social contract to restore dignity, fix our roads, empower our farmers, create jobs for our youths and return Ogun State to its rightful place," Adebutu said.

He added that the campaign was not only about seeking votes but also about listening to residents and understanding their concerns.

His running mate, Kolapo, assured residents that a PDP administration would prioritise inclusive governance and ensure that grassroots communities were represented in policy decisions.

She highlighted the importance of women, children, education and primary healthcare in the proposed administration's development plans.

Kolapo said the reception across the wards reflected residents' desire for a government that would listen to them and address their needs.

The PDP candidates said their grassroots engagements would continue across the state as they seek to consolidate support and present their policy proposals ahead of the 2027 governorship election.