Nigeria: ADC Warns Sokoto Govt, Vows to Hold Governor Responsible for Intimidation, Violence Against Opposition

The ADC warns Governor Ahmed Aliyu that it will hold him responsible for violence against opposition members as disputes over campaign access continue ahead of Atiku Abubakar's planned Sokoto campaign launch

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has warned Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu that it will hold him responsible for any violence against opposition members as the party prepares to launch its presidential campaign in the state on Wednesday.

The warning came on Tuesday, a day after the state government sealed an ADC campaign office along Ahmadu Bello Way in Sokoto, citing a property ownership dispute and security concerns.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC accused the state government of political intimidation and demanded an end to interference with its activities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The Sokoto State Government must understand that governing a state does not confer ownership," the statement said. "No governor has the power to decide which party can campaign, which candidate can speak, or which political choices the people of Sokoto are allowed to consider."

The party warned that public officials who obstruct lawful political activities should be prepared to face legal consequences.

Dispute over campaign activities

Commissioner for Lands and Housing Nasiru Dantsoho said government records showed that the sealed property belonged to Savannah Bank, with no documented transfer of ownership.

He said the government had written to the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) for clarification and would keep the premises sealed pending a response.

Mr Dantsoho also cited a disturbance involving political supporters near the property as a reason for the closure.

Aminu Abdullahi, spokesperson for ADC governorship candidate Manir Dan'iya, alleged that the government demanded ₦30 million for a venue for the campaign launch.

He said the party agreed to the amount but was not provided with payment details. PREMIUM TIMES has not independently confirmed the alleged demand or obtained a government response to it.

The office closure followed an alleged attack on Mr Dan'iya's convoy near Sokoto airport on 30 October.

The governorship candidate accused personnel linked to state security outfits of obstructing his convoy and damaging his vehicle. The All Progressives Congress (APC) disputed allegations of politically motivated violence, while police said they were investigating the incident.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Separately on Tuesday, Atiku Abubakar accused the State Security Service of recruiting protesters to disrupt Wednesday's campaign launch.

He alleged that the protesters were being mobilised to create disorder that could justify a curfew and stop the event. This newspaper has not independently established the allegation. The SSS had not responded to earlier enquiries at the time of that report.

The ADC said it would proceed with the launch despite the dispute.

"Let there be no misunderstanding. The ADC will campaign in Sokoto State. We will not be intimidated, obstructed or pushed out of any part of Nigeria," the party said.

It urged its supporters to remain peaceful and called on security agencies to protect the rights of all political parties.