South Africa: Video of South African Electoral Commission Officials Transporting Ballots Is Not Evidence of Vote Rigging

IN SHORT: A video shared online as proof of vote rigging in South Africa's 2026 local government elections shows no wrongdoing. It shows election officials transporting a sealed ballot box used for home visits during special voting.

"Situation right now Right now Ward 19 Rustenburg subregion", reads the caption of a TikTok video posted late on 2 November 2026. The video shows people wearing clothing branded with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) logo inside a car carrying what appear to be ballot papers and a ballot box.

Rustenburg is a city in South Africa's North West province. The country's local government elections take place on 4 November 2026.

The video has been widely shared on social media, with some users claiming it shows vote rigging involving the IEC and South Africa's largest political party, the African National Congress (ANC).

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Popular X account @AdvoBarryRoux also shared the video with the comment: "The rot within the IEC is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Yet when people raise concerns about possible vote rigging, they are gaslit and dismissed."

Other posts share similar videos, such as this Facebook post by a "local and global news" organisation claiming that "ballot papers were stolen" by ANC officials.

But the video shows no evidence of wrongdoing. The ballot box is sealed and labelled "home visit ballot box", indicating that it is being used for special voting, which takes place during the two days before election day. Here are the facts.

Video shows properly sealed ballot box

Special voting allows people who cannot get to their voting station on election day to vote early. They must apply in advance and, if approved, can either vote at their voting station before election day or have election officials visit them at home.

The ballot box in the videos shared on social media is labelled "home visit ballot box" and secured with a tamper-proof seal. Nothing else in the footage suggests that election officials are breaking any rules or following improper procedures.

The IEC has also confirmed that the election materials were not stolen, contrary to claims shared on social media.

IEC dismisses claims of 'stolen' ballot papers

IEC deputy manager of electoral matters Kim Christvelder told online outlet NewsNote that the officials in the video were returning ballot materials used during home visits to the relevant voting station.

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Christvelder said all election materials were safe, but that police and political party representatives had been informed of the theft allegations and would help investigate whether any election procedures had been broken.

This is not the first time videos showing normal election procedures have been incorrectly presented as evidence of vote rigging. During the 2024 general election, Africa Check debunked videos showing election materials being transported and ballots being collected during special voting. These videos were shared out of context to support false claims of election interference. Some of the same footage has resurfaced on social media ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

Before sharing videos claiming to show vote rigging or election interference, check when and where they were filmed and what they actually show. If you cannot verify a claim, send it to Africa Check for fact-checking. You can also visit our election hub, where we publish our findings on election-related claims.