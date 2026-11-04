South Africa: Government Announces Fuel Adjustments

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, has announced fuel price adjustments reflecting local and international factors, with diesel prices expected to decrease at midnight.

South Africa's fuel prices are adjusted monthly to account for factors such as crude oil prices, international petroleum product prices, the rand/US dollar exchange rate and the implementation of the Slate Levy.

The fuel price adjustments for November 2026 are as follows:

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Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): A decrease of 1.00 cent per litre.

Petrol 95 (ULP & LRP): A decrease of 1.00 cent per litre.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): A decrease of 109.82 cents per litre.

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): A decrease of 119.82 cents per litre.

Illuminating paraffin (wholesale): An increase of R2.75 per litre.

SMNRP for IP: An increase of R3.66 per litre.

Maximum retail price of LPGas: An increase of 183.00 cents per kilogram, with an increase of 208.00 cents per kilogram in the Western Cape.

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources said the average Brent crude oil price increased from US$101 to US$108 during the period under review.

"The increase is due to uncertainty caused by the Middle East conflict, including the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia infrastructure, as well as high freight and insurance costs caused by ship-to-ship transfers," the department said.

Average international prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin also increased during the period under review.

"Middle distillate prices are mainly affected by tight global supply, higher seasonal demand ahead of the winter in the Northern Hemisphere and continued Russia/Ukraine conflict. This is despite initiatives to enhance global supply of diesel by the G7, the waiving of Russia Sanctions by the US as well as the lifting of export restrictions by Russia," the department said.

These factors increased the contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices (BFP) of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 80.41 cents per litre (c/l), 94.22 c/l and 225.23 c/l, respectively.

Propane and butane prices also increased during the period under review.

"The Rand depreciated on average against the US Dollar (from 16.21 to 16.55 Rand per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and Illuminating Paraffin by 36.93 c/l, 49.00 c/l and 49.26 c/l, respectively," the department said.