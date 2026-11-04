Nigeria: Police Probe Teenager's Corpse Found in Cross River Community

The victim, believed to be about 16 years old, was discovered dead in the river on Tuesday, 27 October, with his head severed from his body.

The Police Command in Cross River State has begun an investigation following the discovery of the beheaded body of an unidentified teenager in Yahe River, Yala Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, believed to be about 16 years old, was discovered dead in the river on Tuesday, 27 October, with his head severed from his body.

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Sunday Eitokpah, the police spokesperson in Cross River, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Calabar.

Mr Eitokpah, an assistant superintendent of police, said the incident was reported at about 5:30 p.m. by the Officer-in-Charge of Yahe Outstation, Ekurbe Abi, an assistant superintendent of police, which led to the recovery of the body from the river.

He said bloodstains were observed at the scene, raising concerns about the circumstances surrounding the teenager's death.

According to him, the corpse was subjected to medical examination and subsequently deposited in the mortuary, while efforts are ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased.

The Commissioner of Police in Cross River, Ajo Ordue, has directed a thorough investigation to ensure that anyone found responsible is brought to justice, according to the statement.

Mr Ordue appealed to residents of Yahe and neighbouring communities to report any missing person matching the deceased's description or provide credible information that could assist the investigation.

He urged members of the public with useful information to contact the nearest police station or the command control room.

He assured residents that further developments would be communicated as the investigation progresses.

(NAN)