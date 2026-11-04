Nigeria: Governor's Lawal Visionary Leadership Impressive - EFCC Chairman

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede, affirmed the presence of transformational leadership in Zamfara State under Governor Dauda Lawal.

The EFCC chairman delivered the keynote address at the 30th anniversary of Zamfara State, held at the Grand Chamber of the Government House in Gusau.

Other notable speakers at the anniversary lecture were Professor Tijjani Muhammad Bande, Professor Sulaiman Kura, Professor Murtala Rufai, Professor Taofik Aminu, among others.

Mr Olukoyede stated that he conducted due diligence on Zamfara State and its governor before accepting the invitation to serve as a keynote speaker.

He said, "By virtue of the ethical demands of my office, I don't attend political events; I don't go to the government house as a matter of principle. But when I received this invitation, something told me to accept and see what was going on there.

"I did a little due diligence on His Excellency and the state. I saw when the state was created and noticed the drastic change over the past 3 years. And I made up my mind. I went to meet my boss, Mr President, and he said, go. I told him what I have seen about Zamfara and the need to support the work His Excellency, Dauda Lawal, is doing in this state."