South Africa: Lilian Ngoyi Street Reopens As One Shop Owner's Takings Fall From R700 to R200

Lilian Ngoyi Street in Johannesburg reopened on 2 November, more than three years after a gas explosion damaged the road.

A shop owner on the street says his takings fell from R700 to R200 a day and rent is overdue.

A shop owner on Lilian Ngoyi Street in Johannesburg used to make about R700 a day. While the road was shut, that fell to around R200, and sometimes as little as R50. On Monday, 2 November, the street reopened, but he is still two months behind on his R3,500 monthly rent.

Scrolla.Africa is not naming him for his safety.

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"I opened the shop every single day hoping that I would get customers," he said. Sometimes he bought food with the little he had made.

He worked with his brother until 2024, when the shop could no longer support them both. He sometimes paid rent in instalments of R500 to R1,000.

He said he is happy cars can pass again, but it has only been a day and he has seen no improvement yet.

November Motloung works at Letsatsi Finance and Loan. He said the branch had fewer clients because they used other branches. That hurt his targets and his income, because he is paid on commission.

"During times where my income came low, I had to cut off entertainment from my budget," he said.

He sometimes borrowed money from mashonisas when he needed it. He hopes things will go back to normal.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) said Phase 2 of the Lilian Ngoyi Street Rehabilitation Project reached practical completion on 2 November. Finishing work and street furniture installation are still outstanding.

Phase 2 included wider sidewalks, bus stops, vendor spaces and public toilets. It also cut the lanes from five to three. Phase 1 was completed in August 2025 and opened in September 2025.

According to the City of Johannesburg, the road carries 1,800 to 2,000 vehicles in peak hours and has 45 buildings.