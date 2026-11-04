Rwanda: Victoria Series Offers Rwanda Crucial 2027 World Cup Qualifier Test--Nhamburo

Rwanda's women's cricket team will be targeting a place in the Victoria Series final when they face hosts Uganda, Namibia and the United States in a four-nation T20 International (T20I) tournament scheduled for November 6-14 at Entebbe Cricket Oval.

Head coach Leonard Nhamburo says Rwanda are travelling with ambitions of challenging for the title while building consistency ahead of the 2027 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Finals.

The competition will follow a double round-robin format, with the top two teams advancing to the final on November 14. All matches will carry ICC T20I ranking points, giving Rwanda an opportunity to improve their international standing.

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"Our main objective is to compete for the title while building consistency. We have talent, but we need to play fearless cricket for 20 overs, not 10 overs. Success is about executing plans consistently," Leonard told Times Sport.

Hosts Uganda, who will be defending their title, are expected to provide one of Rwanda's toughest challenges. The Victoria Pearls have enjoyed strong recent results, including a 5-0 series sweep against Canada in October 2025 and victory over Namibia in the final of the Capricorn Quadrangular in July 2026.

Leonard believes Uganda's home advantage, familiarity with Entebbe conditions and disciplined spin bowling will require Rwanda to remain composed, particularly during the middle overs.

Uganda have also demonstrated their ability to defend modest totals, beating the United States by one run and 11 runs during the Easter Cup in April 2026.

Namibia, meanwhile, could pose a different threat through their aggressive batting and pace attack. The Capricorn Eagles beat Uganda twice during the group stage of the July tournament and also won a Super Over after the sides finished level on 123 runs.

Leonard identified Namibia's power-hitting, particularly at the top of the order, as an area Rwanda must contain.

The United States will provide another challenge, with Leonard describing them as an improving and unpredictable side. He highlighted their athletic fielding, disciplined bowling and batting depth.

The Americans demonstrated their competitiveness in January's ICC Qualifier, beating Namibia by four wickets while chasing 145, with Ella Claridge scoring 70 off 51 balls.

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For Rwanda, the tournament will be an important test of their technical, physical and mental preparation. It will also mark their first major away assignment since the Kwibuka Memorial Tournament in June 2026.

"Lessons from previous assignments, including Kwibuka 2026 and earlier encounters against Uganda, have influenced the team's preparations," Leonard said.

One of the key areas Rwanda want to improve is their ability to finish innings strongly. The team has been working on range-hitting to score more runs in the final five overs, while bowlers have focused on developing variations to make their attacks less predictable.

They have also practised Super Over situations and specific player match-ups to improve their response in closely contested matches.

Beyond competing for the title, Rwanda are targeting at least three victories from their six round-robin matches and a place in the final. The team also hopes to have two batters average at least 25 runs and two bowlers maintain an economy rate below 6.5.

Another objective will be to improve their ICC T20I ranking points and identify the strongest combination ahead of the 2027 Africa Qualifier.

Leonard also indicated that the tournament could provide opportunities for emerging players from the Kwibuka squad, including Fanny Utagushimaninde, Ruth Uwimana, Rossette Shimwamana and Shakila Niyomuhoza, to gain valuable exposure against international opposition.

For Rwanda, the Victoria Series is both a battle for silverware and an important measure of their progress ahead of the next World Cup qualification campaign.