Africa: PFL Africa - Samuel, Esperança Showdown Headlines Kigali Finals Fight Card

Angola's Shido Boris Esperança, popularly known as 'Machine', will face Nigeria's unbeaten David Samuel in the main event of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) Africa finals at BK Arena in Kigali on December 12, with both fighters bidding for the welterweight championship.

Esperança, who boasts a professional record of 13 wins and two defeats, booked his place in the final with a first-round technical knockout victory over South Africa's Peace Nguphane during the semifinals in Casablanca, Morocco, on October 10.

Samuel, meanwhile, extended his unbeaten run to seven professional victories after defeating Guinea-Bissau's Rivaldo Pereira by unanimous decision. The result set up a showdown between a fighter renowned for his finishing ability and an opponent yet to taste defeat in professional MMA.

The welterweight final carries added significance for Esperança, who lost the inaugural PFL Africa welterweight title to Guinea-Bissau's Yabna N'Tchala in December 2025. N'Tchala secured victory by technical knockout after Esperança was unable to continue before the fourth round.

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Welterweight is the heaviest of the three divisions featuring in the tournament, with fighters competing at a maximum limit of 170 pounds (77.1kg), a category that combines strength, speed and endurance.

Esperança said he and his team had worked tirelessly to reach the final, describing winning the championship as the fulfilment of a long-held ambition.

"I believe that I can be that champion that the promotion deserves because I have been crafting myself for that," he said.

Samuel, meanwhile, described reaching the final as a source of pride and the culmination of years of hard work and support from those around him.

"My story is far from over. On December 12, I will step into the cage not just as a finalist, but as a man determined to finish what he started and become a champion," he said.

Lightweight and bantamweight titles also up for grabs

The lightweight final will pit Nigeria's Patrick 'Star Boi' Ocheme (10-1) against Senegal's Demba 'Black Tiger' Seck (11-3).

Ocheme secured his place with a first-round knockout of compatriot Cornel Thompson, finishing the fight with a body kick. Seck advanced after his semifinal against Chad's Hussain Al Kurdi was declared a no contest following an accidental groin strike.

Ocheme promised fans an explosive performance, while Seck believes his technical ability and experience will give him the edge.

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The third championship bout will see Liberia's Dwight Joseph (17-3) take on Nigeria's Raphael Uchegbu (11-2) for the bantamweight title.

Joseph reached the final after beating Angola's Boule Godogo by split decision in Casablanca. Uchegbu, a former FCC champion, advanced after his scheduled opponent, Alain Majorique, failed to make weight and was ruled out of the contest.

Joseph said he was determined to make amends in Kigali after falling short in the previous tournament.

"I'm writing a different story this time in Kigali. I'm getting my hand raised, leaving with that belt, and taking it back to Liberia," he said.

Uchegbu described the final as an opportunity to take his career to another level while inspiring young African fighters.

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Each of the three tournament winners will receive $100,000 (approximately Rwf147 million) in prize money, alongside the PFL Africa championship belt.

PFL Africa's inaugural season featured events in South Africa and Rwanda before concluding in Benin. Its 2026 calendar has included events in Pretoria, Lagos and Casablanca, with Kigali set to host the season finals.

The promotion's expansion across the continent has provided fighters from different African countries with a platform to compete for continental honours and showcase their talent to international audiences.

PFL Africa General Manager Elias Schulze said the Kigali event would bring the continent's top fighters into the spotlight as the promotion crowns its latest champions.

"Kigali will take centre stage as we crown Africa's next champions in front of a global audience," he said.