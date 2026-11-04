Tanzania Expands Global Footprint

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA strengthened its international profile by hosting major global and regional conferences, investment forums and high-level diplomatic engagements during President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan's first year of her second term, covering the period from November 3, 2025 to October 2026.

The gatherings brought together parliamentarians, heads of state, investors, development partners and other international stakeholders, providing platforms for diplomatic cooperation, investment promotion and tourism marketing.

From the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Arusha to the Africa50 infrastructure investment forum and the 12th Conference of Parties to the Nairobi Convention in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania demonstrated its capacity to host high-level international events while creating business opportunities in hospitality, transport, tourism and conference services.

One of the most significant events was the 153rd IPU Assembly, held in Arusha from October 5 to 9, 2026. It was the first time Tanzania had hosted the Assembly since the organisation was established in 1889.

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The meeting attracted 2,044 participants from more than 150 countries, including parliamentarians, parliamentary officials and other delegates.

The IPU separately reported that close to 700 parliamentarians from more than 130 countries attended, among them 50 Speakers and 45 Deputy Speakers of national parliaments.

Beyond its diplomatic significance, the Assembly provided Tanzania with an opportunity to demonstrate its capacity to host major international gatherings and strengthen its position as a destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

Deliberations focused on enhancing good governance and empowering communities through inclusivity, trust and opportunities for all.

The meeting concluded with the Arusha Communiqué and resolutions addressing issues including disability inclusion, human rights and parliamentary responses to global challenges.

The gathering also generated business opportunities for hotels, airlines, transport operators, tour companies, restaurants and other service providers in Arusha and neighbouring Kilimanjaro Region.

Arusha's proximity to Mount Kilimanjaro and the northern tourism circuit offered delegates an opportunity to combine conference participation with leisure travel.

Such visits introduces Tanzania's attractions to influential international visitors who may return as tourists or recommend the country to others.

Another major international gathering was the Africa50 General Shareholders' Meeting and Infra for Africa Forum, held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam on August 5 and 6, 2026.

The forum brought together government representatives, shareholders, international financial institutions and private-sector investors to discuss infrastructure financing and investment opportunities across Africa.

During preparations, the Ministry of Finance projected attendance of approximately 1,200 participants.

Unlike conferences that focus primarily on policy discussions, the Africa50 forum provided Tanzania with a direct platform to showcase investment opportunities and establish partnerships in strategic sectors.

Among the outcomes was a partnership involving Africa50, the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) and TAQA Arabia to develop the first phase of a small-scale liquefied natural gas project.

The initiative is intended to distribute domestic natural gas to industrial and transport customers.

Africa50 also entered into an agreement with the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) to collaborate on electricity transmission public-private partnerships.

Another partnership, involving the Ministry of Health, focused on improving access to specialised kidney care.

The forum also attracted new investment commitments to the Africa50 Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, including a 20 million US dollar commitment from British International Investment.

However, the fund supports infrastructure projects across Africa, and this commitment should not be interpreted as direct investment in Tanzania.

These developments demonstrate the value of hosting investment forums.

They enable governments to engage potential financiers, showcase projects and establish partnerships that can support infrastructure development well beyond the duration of the events themselves.

Tanzania also hosted the 12th Conference of Parties to the Nairobi Convention (COP12) in Dar es Salaam from October 6 to 9, 2026, marking 40 years of regional cooperation in protecting the Western Indian Ocean.

The conference brought together more than 1,600 delegates from the Convention's 10 contracting parties, alongside United Nations agencies, regional organisations, development partners, researchers, civil society representatives, coastal communities and private-sector stakeholders.

It concluded with 15 decisions aimed at accelerating the protection, management and sustainable development of the Western Indian Ocean.

The decisions addressed marine biodiversity, pollution control, ocean governance, climate resilience and the promotion of a sustainable blue economy.

Opening the high-level segment, Vice-President Mr Deogratius Ndejembi emphasised the importance of regional cooperation in protecting the ocean and ensuring that its resources contribute to sustainable development.

"The Western Indian Ocean is our shared heritage, our shared lifeline, our shared prosperity and our shared responsibility," he said.

Beyond the formal negotiations, COP12 featured a business forum on investment in the blue economy, 55 side events and 24 exhibitions showcasing regional initiatives, partnerships and solutions.

The wider programme created opportunities for institutions, researchers, conservation organisations and businesses to exchange knowledge, identify potential partners and explore investment opportunities in marine conservation, fisheries, coastal tourism and other ocean-related economic activities.

The conference positioned Tanzania not merely as a host of international negotiations but also as a platform for discussions on the sustainable use of marine resources, an area of considerable importance to the country's coastal communities and tourism industry.

High-level diplomatic engagements also played an important role in strengthening Tanzania's international profile during the period.

State Visits provided opportunities to deepen bilateral relations, strengthen economic diplomacy and advance cooperation in strategic sectors.

Kenyan President William Ruto visited Tanzania on May 4 and 5, 2026, during which the two countries signed eight bilateral instruments covering areas including trade, infrastructure, energy and regional cooperation.

The visit also featured a Tanzania-Kenya Business Forum that brought together business communities from both countries.

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam visited Tanzania from June 8 to 10, 2026, marking 45 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Discussions covered trade, investment, digital technology, tourism, port development, education and the blue and green economies.

Agreements addressed areas including carbon credits, trade facilitation, skills development and double taxation.

Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah undertook a State Visit from June 19 to 21, 2026, accompanied by government officials and a business delegation.

The visit included bilateral discussions and a business forum, with potential areas of cooperation identified in agriculture, mining, energy, transport and tourism.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi visited Tanzania on July 18, 2026, for talks with President Samia.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of agreements on cooperation in transport, electricity and renewable energy, while business representatives from both countries explored opportunities for commercial engagement.

These visits illustrate how Tanzania used diplomatic relations to advance economic diplomacy by bringing government leaders and private-sector representatives together to identify opportunities for trade, investment and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Tourism promotion was another important dimension of the country's international engagement.

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The ninth Swahili International Tourism Expo (S!TE 2026), held in Dar es Salaam from October 23 to 25, provided a platform for international travel buyers, tourism businesses and destination partners to market Tanzania's attractions and develop commercial links.

The expo's business-to-business engagements were designed to connect local tourism operators with international markets, promote tourism products and encourage partnerships across the sector.

The country also hosted the 13th Tanzania Health Summit from October 5 to 7, 2026, in Dar es Salaam.

The gathering brought together policymakers, healthcare professionals, researchers, development partners and private-sector representatives to discuss health financing, local production of medicines and vaccines, medical technology, digital health and public-private partnerships.

The summit's registration platform listed 1,284 participants from 47 countries and 108 organisations, demonstrating the event's international reach and providing opportunities for local health institutions to engage potential partners.

The hosting of these gatherings is consistent with the CCM 2025-2030 Election Manifesto, which commits the government to strengthening economic diplomacy, expanding international cooperation and promoting Tanzania as an attractive destination for investment and tourism.

The manifesto also sets a target of increasing annual tourist arrivals from 5.3 million in 2025 to eight million by 2030. It identifies stronger promotion of domestic and international tourism as an important part of the strategy to achieve this ambition.

President Samia reinforced the tourism target in her address at the inauguration of the 13th Parliament on November 14, 2025, pledging to expand the sector, improve tourism infrastructure and strengthen hospitality skills.

Hosting international conferences contributes to this agenda by exposing Tanzania to potential visitors, tour operators, investors and international organisations.

It also creates opportunities to showcase attractions beyond conference venues and encourage delegates to extend their stays.