Rwanda: Bk Pro League - Gasogi United Hold APR As Mukura Go Top

APR FC were forced to come from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against a resilient Gasogi United side in a BK Pro League Matchday 8 encounter at Kigali Pelé Stadium on Tuesday.

Gasogi United produced an impressive first-half display and deservedly took the lead in the 32nd minute through Hervé Ngono Guy, who capitalized on APR's defensive lapses to silence the home crowd.

The visitors looked the more dangerous side before the break and created several opportunities to extend their advantage, while APR struggled to find their rhythm.

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APR's evening was further complicated by an injury to defender Jean Gilbert Byiringiro, who was forced off after just 23 minutes due to an groin injury.

The setback will be a major concern for both APR and Stephen Constantine's Amavubi, should the injury prove serious.

After trailing at halftime, APR returned for the second half with renewed determination. The military side increased the tempo and began creating clearer scoring opportunities as they searched for an equaliser.

Their persistence eventually paid off in the 62nd minute when Hakim Kiwanuka found the back of the net to level the score.

APR continued to push for a winner, but Gasogi United remained disciplined and held firm to secure a valuable point on the road.

The result leaves APR frustrated after dropping points at home, while Gasogi United will take encouragement from a strong performance against the reigning champions.

Mukura climb to summit after Kigali FC draw

Elsewhere, Mukura VS moved to the top of the league standings despite being held to a goalless draw by Kigali FC.

Mukura dominated large portions of the contest and created the better chances throughout the match but were repeatedly denied by an inspired performance from Kigali FC goalkeeper Patient Ndikuriyo.

The visitors started brightly, with Boateng Mensah and Samuel Pimpong testing the home side early. Ndikuriyo responded with a series of crucial saves to keep Kigali FC level.

Mukura continued to threaten through Sadjati Niyonkuru and Fred Niyonizeye, controlling possession and dictating the tempo, but they were unable to convert their dominance into goals.

Kigali FC struggled to impose themselves for long periods but occasionally threatened through Jeremie Basilua Makola and Charles Mutsinzi. However, their efforts failed to seriously trouble Mukura goalkeeper Jean Luc Tuyizere.

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The pattern continued after the break, with Mukura relentlessly searching for the opening goal.

Abumuremyi, Joseph Sackey, Boateng Mensah and substitute Justin Irumva all tested the Kigali FC defence, only to be denied by Ndikuriyo's outstanding shot-stopping, which earned him man of the match prize.

Mukura's clearest opportunity arrived in the 68th minute when Pimpong delivered an inviting pass to Boateng Mensah inside the penalty area.

With the goal at his mercy, the forward failed to make clean contact, allowing Ndikuriyo to gather comfortably.

Kigali FC nearly stole all three points late on when Olivier Dushimimana unleashed a powerful strike, but Tuyizere reacted brilliantly to push the effort behind and preserve the deadlock.

Neither side could find a breakthrough as the match ended 0-0.

The result powered Mukura to the top with 12 points, level with Gorilla FC, while Kigali FC remain 17th with five points.