South Africa: Security Alert - U.S. Embassy Pretoria, South Africa (November 2, 2026)

press release

Event: South Africa will hold local government elections on November 4. Political gatherings and demonstrations may take place in the days before and after the elections and could cause localized disruptions, including road closures and transportation delays.

Recent demonstrations in some urban areas, including protests over immigration, have caused similar disruptions and isolated incidents of violence.

Actions to Take:

Avoid crowds and demonstrations.

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Keep a low profile and be aware of your surroundings.

Monitor local media for updates.

Review your personal security plans.

In an emergency, call the South African Police Service at 10111, or 112 from a mobile phone.

Assistance for U.S. Citizens:

U.S. Consulate General Johannesburg

Business hours and after-hours U.S. citizen emergencies:

011-290-3000 / +27-11-290-3000

ACSJohannesburg@state.gov

https://za.usembassy.gov/johannesburg-u-s-consulate/

U.S. Consulate General Cape Town

Business hours and after-hours U.S. citizen emergencies:

021-702-7300 / +27-21-702-7300

ACSCapeTown@state.gov

https://za.usembassy.gov/cape-town-u-s-consulate/

U.S. Consulate General Durban

Business hours: 031-310-3300 / +27-31-310-3300

After-hours U.S. citizen emergencies: 079-111-1445 / +27-79-111-1445

ACSDurban@state.gov

https://za.usembassy.gov/durban-u-s-consulate/

State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs

+1-888-407-4747 toll-free from the United States and Canada

+1-202-501-4444 from other countries

Follow the Bureau of Consular Affairs on X and Facebook .

Visit the Travel.State.Gov South Africa page for the latest Travel Advisory for South Africa and other travel guidance.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP ) to receive security messages and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Visit Ready.gov for information on emergency preparedness.