South Africa: Two Arrested for Impersonating IEC Official

Two women were arrested on Tuesday, following an incident at the Ngcobo Police Station in the Eastern Cape, in which voting material was allegedly collected by individuals impersonating an Electoral Commission (IEC) official.

Police explained that in the early hours of Monday morning, two suspects arrived at Ngcobo Police Station and collected voting material, claiming they had been sent by the Presiding Officer.

However, the Presiding Officer was already present in the queue and had not sent anyone to collect the material. The suspects were identified before leaving the station and the voting material was confiscated.

The two suspects have been arrested and have been processed with a case opened under the Municipal Electoral Act 27/2000, Section 68(d) which prohibits the impersonation an IEC official.

"We will not tolerate any interference with the electoral process. The arrest of the two suspects demonstrates our commitment to upholding the integrity of the elections. Anyone who impersonates an IEC official will face the full might of the law," Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Vuyisile Ncata, said.