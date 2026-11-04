Liberia: Ex-Health Official Dares Lawmaker to Show Proof

Former Bong County Health Team Administrator Jonah Tokpah has challenged District #4 Representative Robert Flomo Womgba to provide evidence supporting allegations that US$150,000 intended for the development of Yowee Clinic was mismanaged.

The challenge follows accusations by Rep. Womgba during the November 1 dedication of the clinic's Maternal Waiting Home, where he alleged that former Bong County Senator Henry W. Yellah and Tokpah mishandled funds reportedly allocated to the health facility during the 54th Legislature.

According to Womgba, an initial US$50,000 and a subsequent US$100,000 intended for the clinic were mismanaged, undermining efforts to improve healthcare delivery in the district.

However, Tokpah dismissed the allegations, maintaining that neither amount was ever disbursed to the Yowee Clinic.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a written response, the former health official challenged Womgba to distinguish between budgetary allocations and actual disbursements, arguing that the inclusion of funds in a government budget does not establish that the money was released.

He demanded documentary evidence showing when the funds were disbursed, who received them and how they were utilized.

Tokpah also defended former Senator Yellah, insisting that the former lawmaker had no role in managing funds allocated to the Bong County Health Team.

Instead, he disclosed that Yellah personally contributed slightly more than US$5,000 toward renovation work at the clinic, separate from the disputed US$150,000.

"The appearance of funds in an allocation does not prove that the money was released or received," Tokpah argued in his response.

Meanwhile, former Senator Yellah, contacted via WhatsApp, reiterated the denial of the alleged disbursement and maintained that his contribution to the clinic was a personal donation.

The controversy has raised questions about the allocation, disbursement and accountability of public funds intended for rural healthcare development.

However, financial records establishing whether the reported US$150,000 was approved, released or received by the intended beneficiaries have not been presented in the accounts provided by either side.

The dispute remains unresolved as Tokpah insists that Rep. Womgba substantiate his allegations with official financial documents.