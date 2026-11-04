Liberia: UMC Secures Release of 63 Detainees

MONROVIA — The Legal Aid Clinic of the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church (LAC/UMC) has facilitated the release of 63 pretrial detainees from Monrovia Central Prison as part of ongoing efforts to reduce prison overcrowding and improve access to justice.

The releases, carried out during October 2026 through the Magistrate Sitting Program at the Temple of Justice, were supported by the General Board of Global Ministries.

According to the UMC Legal Aid Clinic, the initiative provides legal representation to indigent Liberians and foreign residents, particularly individuals held in prolonged pretrial detention.

The 63 detainees were released through six magistrate courts, with Paynesville City Magistrate Court accounting for 19 releases, Bushrod Island 16, Omega 12, Brewerville City six, Gardnersville five and Monrovia City five.

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Speaking on the initiative, Rev. Cllr. J. Abel Knight, Associate Director for Legal Affairs of the Department of Human Rights of the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, emphasized the importance of protecting the rights of individuals awaiting trial.

"The release of these 63 pretrial detainees demonstrates the importance of access to justice, legal representation, and timely judicial proceedings. Every individual deserves a fair opportunity to have their case heard in accordance with the law," Knight said.

He reaffirmed the church's commitment to promoting human dignity, protecting vulnerable individuals and supporting efforts to address overcrowding at Monrovia Central Prison.

The Magistrate Sitting Program seeks to accelerate judicial proceedings for pretrial detainees, many of whom face difficulties obtaining legal representation.

The UMC Legal Aid Clinic said its continued collaboration with judicial authorities and support from the General Board of Global Ministries remain essential to improving access to justice and safeguarding due process.

The church reaffirmed its commitment to providing legal assistance to vulnerable individuals while supporting broader reforms aimed at reducing prolonged pretrial detention in Liberia.