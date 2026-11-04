Liberia: Port Delays, Rising Import Costs Push Businesswomen to the Brink

An estimated 1,500 Liberian businesswomen and importers on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, took their grievances to the Capitol Building, demanding legislative intervention over shipping delays they say have left millions of dollars in commercial capital stranded for as long as seven months.

Their protest, organized under the banners of China Business Women United With One Voice and the Consortium of Liberian Importers from China, has brought renewed attention to a problem that extends beyond delayed merchandise: the cost and reliability of Liberia's maritime supply chain, the financial vulnerability of small businesses, and the implications for an economy heavily dependent on imported goods.

Carrying placards and banners, the protesters petitioned the Senate and House of Representatives for an investigation into shipping companies, port operators and relevant government institutions. They accused the shipping and port system of failing to provide reliable delivery schedules, timely information and satisfactory explanations for prolonged delays, particularly involving cargo originating from China.

For the women, the consequences are immediate and personal. Their money is tied up in goods they cannot sell, while loan repayments, interest, rent, salaries, taxes and other business expenses continue to accumulate.

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"We are mothers. We are parents, and we have children depending on us. We employ people who depend on their salaries to feed their families, pay school fees, and meet their daily needs," the petition stated.

The complaint illustrates the vulnerability of a significant segment of Liberia's informal and small-scale commercial sector, where many traders depend on personal savings, family contributions and commercial loans to import merchandise. Some of the protesters reportedly pledged residential properties and other personal assets as collateral to finance their purchases.

The implications go beyond the individual businesses. When importers cannot recover their capital, they cannot replenish stocks, meet customer demand, pay employees consistently or expand operations. A disruption that begins with a shipping schedule can therefore spread through the domestic trading system, affecting wholesalers, retailers, market women, transport operators, employees and consumers.

The businesswomen say their greatest difficulty is the mismatch between the time their money remains invested in transit and the financial obligations they must continue meeting at home.

Ordinarily, an importer purchases goods, ships them, receives the merchandise, sells it and uses the proceeds to recover the initial investment and finance another shipment. The frequency of this turnover is central to the survival of businesses operating with limited capital.

But when merchandise remains undelivered for six or seven months, that commercial cycle breaks down.

"We cannot even turn over our capital twice in a year because of these prolonged shipping delays. This is not sustainable, and it is killing the business community," the petitioners declared.

The financial pressure is particularly severe for businesses that borrowed money to purchase goods. Interest continues to accumulate even when the merchandise generating the expected revenue is unavailable. Meanwhile, rent, employee compensation, taxes, electricity and other operating costs do not automatically stop because a shipment is delayed.

For traders with limited financial reserves, the consequences can be devastating. Some may be forced to borrow again to maintain their businesses, creating additional debt. Others may reduce their workforce, suspend operations, sell assets or close altogether.

The threat of loan defaults and foreclosure is especially concerning where residential properties and personal assets have been pledged as collateral. A prolonged shipping disruption could therefore affect not only commercial investments but also household security and the economic stability of families.

The situation also exposes the vulnerability of businesses that rely on a narrow range of international suppliers and shipping routes. Importers dealing with seasonal merchandise face an additional risk: goods that arrive after the relevant selling period may lose much of their commercial value, even if they eventually reach Liberia.

The wider economic consequences

The businesswomen's protest raises an important economic question: how can Liberia sustain domestic commerce when the movement of imported goods is unpredictable and increasingly expensive?

Liberia relies substantially on imported merchandise, including food products, clothing, household goods, construction materials, machinery and other consumer and business inputs. Consequently, disruptions in international shipping and port operations can affect prices, inventories and the availability of goods across the country.

When importers experience higher transportation, handling and financing costs, they may pass some of those expenses to consumers. This can contribute to higher retail prices, particularly where businesses have little capacity to absorb additional costs.

The impact can be especially pronounced among low-income households, which spend a substantial portion of their income on basic commodities. Higher import costs can therefore reduce purchasing power and make essential goods less affordable.

Domestic businesses also face a competitiveness problem. Traders who cannot predict when merchandise will arrive may struggle to fulfill customer orders, maintain stable prices or compete with businesses that have greater financial resources and alternative supply arrangements.

Employment is another concern. Small and medium-sized enterprises are important sources of jobs and livelihoods in Liberia. If businesses are forced to reduce operations because their capital is trapped in transit, employees and their dependents bear part of the cost.

Government revenue could also be affected. A decline in business activity can weaken the tax base, while reduced imports or delayed cargo clearance can affect the timing of customs-related revenue collection. The extent of any revenue loss, however, would require evidence from the Liberia Revenue Authority and relevant government institutions.

The protesters therefore argue that their concerns should not be dismissed as the private financial difficulties of individual traders.

"Business people are not enemies of the state. We are stakeholders in the development of this country. We are taxpayers. We create employment opportunities, support families, contribute to government revenue, and play a significant role in keeping the Liberian economy moving," the petition declared.

Their argument is that the efficiency of the port and shipping system is not merely a concern for importers. It is an essential part of the country's economic infrastructure.

The question of high importation costs requires a closer examination of the entire cargo supply chain. It would be misleading to attribute every charge or delay to the National Port Authority (NPA) alone.

The cost of bringing merchandise into Liberia is made up of several components, including international freight, shipping-line charges, port and terminal handling, customs duties, inspection and tracking fees, storage, demurrage, clearing-agent charges and inland transportation.

Different institutions and private operators are responsible for different parts of this process. The National Port Authority manages port facilities and services, while APM Terminals Liberia operates the Freeport of Monrovia under a concession. Customs procedures and statutory duties fall under the Liberia Revenue Authority, while other service providers and shipping companies impose charges for services within their respective responsibilities. The NPA itself outlines a clearance process involving the NPA, APM Terminals, Customs, Global Tracking and Maritime Solutions (GTMS), brokers and other applicable entities.

This fragmented arrangement can create a cumulative cost burden for importers, particularly when charges are not sufficiently understood, clearly communicated or predictable.

Multiple charges across the supply chain

Importers must navigate different payments and requirements before merchandise can be released. These may include port charges, terminal handling, customs duties, cargo tracking, inspection, storage, delivery-order renewals and other applicable fees.

The United States International Trade Administration's 2024 Liberia import guide identifies the mandatory Cargo Tracking Note/Advanced Cargo Declaration system administered by the NPA. It also identifies pre-shipment inspection requirements through the designated inspection provider, with a stated charge of 1.5 percent of shipment value for qualifying goods. Failure to meet applicable requirements can attract additional penalties and costs.

Individually, some of these charges may be justified by statutory or operational requirements. The larger concern is their cumulative effect, especially when importers face additional costs because of delays beyond their control.

Recent reporting on a communication by Gbarpolu County Senator Amara M. Konneh to the Senate identified limited container-yard space and delays in dredging the port basin and access channel as possible reasons for congestion and prolonged vessel waiting times.

The reports indicated that some Liberia-bound vessels were spending more than 30 days at sea before berthing, with cargo reportedly routed through ports in Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana while awaiting access to Monrovia.

Where larger vessels cannot berth efficiently, shipping companies may rely on smaller vessels, transshipment arrangements or alternative regional ports. Cargo may then require additional handling and waiting before reaching its final destination.

For importers, every additional stage can mean more time, more uncertainty and potentially higher freight and handling costs.

The reported routing of Liberia-bound cargo through regional ports deserves particular attention.

Transshipment is a normal feature of international shipping. Goods are frequently transferred from large vessels to smaller feeder vessels at regional hubs before reaching their final destinations. It is not, by itself, evidence of inefficiency or wrongdoing.

However, when cargo remains at a transshipment port for extended periods because of limited vessel availability, berth access or terminal capacity, the arrangement can become a source of serious delays.

The Consortium of Liberian Businesses Trading from China has previously described the difficulties experienced by traders whose merchandise remains at regional ports, particularly Abidjan and Lomé, while awaiting onward shipment to Liberia. At a stakeholders' meeting reported in September 2026, an NPA official acknowledged limited land and container-yard space as a constraint on the amount of cargo APM Terminals could move through the Freeport.

This raises a broader infrastructure question: if Liberia's principal port cannot accommodate the demands of its import trade efficiently, businesses may continue paying the economic price of relying on regional alternatives.

Another source of concern is the range of charges imposed by the different port-service providers.

The NPA publishes tariffs for services and facilities under its responsibility, while APM Terminals publishes a separate tariff for terminal services. These should not be treated as one undifferentiated charge.

Importers should be able to obtain a clear, consolidated explanation of every payment required to bring a container from arrival through clearance and final delivery. The Legislature should establish whether charges are properly authorized, consistently applied, publicly disclosed and proportionate to the services provided.

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The NPA is central to the debate because it oversees the port network and has responsibility for important port infrastructure and marine services. However, the operational performance of the Freeport also involves the terminal concessionaire, shipping lines, customs authorities, cargo-tracking providers, inspection services and clearing agents.

An investigation that concentrates exclusively on the NPA without examining these other actors' risks producing an incomplete picture.

Legislative intervention must go beyond a hearing

The businesswomen have called for a comprehensive legislative investigation, transparent shipping schedules, regular communication about changes, identification of operational bottlenecks and reforms to improve cargo delivery.

They have also requested a review of Liberia's Liberalization Policy, although their petition does not specify the provisions they want amended.

That demand requires clarification. A policy review should identify the specific regulatory or market arrangements that importers believe are contributing to excessive costs or inadequate competition.

A meaningful legislative inquiry should examine the performance of the NPA, APM Terminals, shipping lines and other service providers against their respective legal, contractual and operational responsibilities. It should also assess whether the port concession and applicable tariffs provide adequate safeguards for importers and the wider public.

Lawmakers should seek clear timelines for addressing infrastructure constraints, improving container-yard capacity, strengthening cargo tracking and reducing unnecessary administrative procedures.

The protest by the businesswomen presents a broader test of Liberia's commitment to creating a predictable and competitive business environment.

For women operating small and medium-sized trading enterprises, the stakes are particularly high. Many have invested years of savings in businesses that support their households and employ other people. A prolonged interruption in the movement of merchandise can threaten not only their commercial survival but also the financial security of the families and workers connected to them.

The government must therefore recognize port efficiency as an economic development issue, not simply an administrative or maritime concern.

The protesters have brought their grievances to the Legislature. The next responsibility lies with lawmakers and the institutions managing the country's shipping and port systems: establish the facts, identify where the bottlenecks occur, disclose the costs and ensure that corrective measures are implemented.