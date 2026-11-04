Liberia: Firestone Defends Outsourcing, Rejects Concession Breach Allegations

Firestone Liberia General Manager Seamus Gunton has rejected allegations that the company violated its 2008 Restated Concession Agreement with the government, defending its decision to outsource approximately 95 percent of its rubber-tapping operations as a lawful restructuring strategy that, he insists, has not relieved the company of its contractual responsibilities.

Appearing before the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Gunton argued that the outsourcing arrangements fall within the operational flexibility provided under Section 7.1 of the concession agreement. He maintained that Firestone continues to meet its obligations concerning employee housing, medical care and educational benefits for eligible workers and their registered dependents.

His defense followed strong questioning from Margibi County District Two Representative Ivar Jones, who challenged whether outsourcing had weakened workers' welfare protections and allowed the company to avoid social obligations established under the agreement.

Jones argued that transferring workers from direct Firestone employment to independent contractors should not become a means of denying them benefits they previously enjoyed, particularly when they continue performing substantially similar duties within the company's rubber-producing operations.

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The controversy centers on Sections 8.5, 9.2 and 10.1 of the 2008 agreement, which address employee housing, medical services and educational benefits for eligible employees and their registered dependents.

"We are not asking Firestone to do what is not within the concession," Jones told the Plenary. "We are asking Firestone to uphold what is in the 2008 Concession."

The lawmaker alleged that some former Firestone employees were declared redundant before being rehired through independent contractors operating within the company's concession area. He questioned whether the new arrangements had created a two-tier workforce in which employees performing comparable duties receive different benefits depending on whether they are directly employed by Firestone or engaged through contractors.

He specifically challenged the apparent disparity in access to free medical services and educational benefits for workers' children.

"The embarrassing thing is: an employee has benefits of free medical and free education for his dependents. But a worker rehired and supervised by a Firestone contractor--doing the same work--a father of five--is not getting those benefits. Is that fair?" he asked.

For Jones, the central issue is not whether Firestone has the commercial authority to engage contractors, but whether that authority can be exercised in a way that undermines welfare protections provided under the concession agreement.

He also raised concerns about statutory pension obligations, urging Firestone and relevant authorities to ensure that mandatory social-security contributions are properly remitted to the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP).

Jones said the implications of the outsourcing arrangement could extend beyond Margibi County to workers and concession-host communities in Montserrado and Bong counties. He called for a broader legislative assessment of employment and outsourcing practices among concessionaires to determine whether similar arrangements have created disparities in workers' benefits and social protections.

"If we cannot take any action now, then there will be no other time to take action," he warned. "What is within the Concession Agreement that should go to Liberians should be respected."

In response, Gunton maintained that Firestone's decision to outsource rubber-tapping operations was consistent with Section 7.1, which he said gives the company operational discretion to organize production according to international market conditions, Liberia's economic realities and sound commercial practices.

He disclosed that between 2019 and 2020, Firestone faced significant operational and financial pressures that threatened the long-term sustainability of its rubber-producing activities. Management, he said, faced a choice between reducing production and employment or restructuring its operations to preserve the viability of the concession and maintain jobs.

According to Gunton, the outsourcing arrangement was undertaken in consultation with the Government of Liberia and represented a legitimate exercise of the operational flexibility granted under the ratified agreement.

He described the engagement of independent Liberian contractors as a commercially sustainable approach that enabled Firestone to maintain production, preserve employment opportunities and continue supporting social services within the concession.

On the employment status of outsourced workers, Gunton argued that individuals engaged by contractors are legally employed by those independent Liberian businesses rather than Firestone. Consequently, he maintained that the company's obligations under Sections 8, 9 and 10 apply specifically to its direct employees and their registered dependents, rather than workers employed by independent contractors.

Nevertheless, he said Firestone had voluntarily extended housing, medical and educational support to contractor employees and their families, despite its interpretation of the agreement's strict contractual requirements.

"In every outsourced division, all housing facilities were turned over to the contractors for the use of their workforce," he said.

He added that contractor employees and their dependents retain access to Firestone's medical infrastructure, including Duside Hospital, under arrangements similar to those available to the company's direct workforce.

On education, Gunton said school buildings in outsourced divisions were transferred to contractors and continue operating under the supervision of the Ministry of Education. He maintained that children of contractor employees attend the schools without charge, with Firestone providing subsidies to support their operations.

"The worker's employer may have changed. The hospital, the school, and the house did not," Gunton emphasized.

To demonstrate its continued investment in social services, Firestone presented figures on its healthcare, education and employee welfare programs within the concession area.

Gunton disclosed that the company operates 19 schools across its rubber plantation, comprising elementary, junior high and senior high school facilities. He said Firestone also provides free transportation for students and awards university scholarships annually to more than 50 students, with a combined value of approximately US$150,000.

On healthcare, he disclosed that the company spends more than US$2 million annually providing medical services free of charge to employees and their dependents.

He identified Duside Hospital and three medical clinics in Divisions 27, 35 and 45 as the principal healthcare facilities serving the concession workforce and their families. According to him, employees working and residing outside the concession also receive medical treatment at designated facilities, with Firestone covering the associated costs.

However, Gunton acknowledged that more than 80,000 people reside in over 150 communities across the plantation, arguing that the concession agreement does not require Firestone to provide free medical care and education to every resident within the concession boundary.

He maintained that the company's social-service responsibilities are governed by the specific eligibility requirements and beneficiary categories established under the agreement.

Firestone also defended its outsourcing model as a means of expanding indigenous participation in Liberia's rubber industry and strengthening local businesses.

Gunton disclosed that all contracts awarded under the arrangement went to Liberian-owned companies, which now manage tapping operations in selected divisions of the concession. He said the contractors employ Liberian workers, pay taxes to the Liberia Revenue Authority and make statutory social-security contributions to NASSCORP on behalf of their employees.

The company further disclosed that housing renovation and maintenance activities within the concession are undertaken exclusively by Liberian contractors.

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According to Gunton, the arrangement has enabled local enterprises to gain operational experience, managerial competence and commercial capacity within Liberia's plantation-based rubber economy.

He described the initiative as consistent with successive governments' policy objectives of promoting indigenous entrepreneurship, local-content development and greater Liberian participation in concessionary operations and natural-resource value chains.

"This is precisely the kind of local participation in the natural resources sector that successive governments and this Legislature have called for," he said.

However, the expansion of local contracting remains separate from the question of whether workers employed through those arrangements receive the protections and benefits contemplated under the concession agreement.

The hearing has placed concessionary governance, contractual interpretation, labor protection and corporate accountability at the center of legislative scrutiny.

At issue is whether the operational flexibility granted under Section 7.1 can be interpreted independently of the social and employment-related obligations established under Sections 8, 9 and 10 of the same agreement.

While Firestone maintains that its outsourcing arrangements are lawful, that contractors are independent employers and that it continues to provide significant social services, Jones is questioning whether the change in employment arrangements has created a gap in workers' benefits and weakened the practical enforcement of protections contained in a concession agreement ratified by the Legislature.

Resolving the dispute will require examining the relevant concession provisions, outsourcing contracts, workers' employment records, benefit arrangements and evidence of statutory contributions.

The hearing also included representatives of the Ministry of Labor and the National Bureau of Concessions, whose institutional responsibilities place them in a position to provide relevant information on labor compliance and enforcement of concessionary obligations.