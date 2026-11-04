Liberia: Supreme Court Gives Bea Mountain 21-Day Ultimatum

The Supreme Court of Liberia has given the Bea Mountain Mining Company (BMMC) a 21-day ultimatum to conduct a survey involving claims of encroachment by citizens of Ngojah in Grand Cape Mount County.

Elders, Chiefs and over 2,000 inhabitants of Ngojah Town, in Tewor District, have instituted legal action against the BMMC for encroachment and using their land to dump waste products without due regard and benefits to the Town.

The people of Ngojah hold a duly issued and probated Deed for 1,572 acres of ancestral land, registered with the Liberia Land Authority.

In February this year, the Supreme Court of Liberia ordered Lawyers representing BMMC and the citizens of Ngojah to reach a settlement agreement on the long-running dispute of encroachment, but BMMC has since defaulted.

A private Licensed surveyor hired by Ngojah citizens established that BMMC has encroached approximately 34.5 acres into Ngojah Township at the Bangoma and Masakpa boundaries, using it for waste dumping.

The report claimed that the encroached area is environmentally degraded and unfit for habitation and farming.

In a hearing on Monday, November 2, 2026, the Supreme Court of Liberia issued another order that BMMC conduct a survey within 21 days, which ends on November 23, 2026.

Lawyers are seeking compensation and cessation of further dumping pending the joint boundary re-establishment survey.