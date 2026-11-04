Liberia: Gbarnga City Council Calls for Relocation of Central Prison

The Gbarnga City Council has called on the Liberian government to consider relocating the Gbarnga Central Prison to a modern, purpose-built correctional facility, citing serious concerns about overcrowding, sanitation, healthcare and the safety of inmates and prison staff.

In a resolution adopted during its September 25-26, 2026, sitting and signed on October 29, the council, headed by Chairperson George Philip Mulbah, urged the Ministry of Justice and the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation to initiate the legal, technical and financial processes necessary to assess the proposed relocation.

The resolution cites public reports from August and September indicating that the prison houses approximately 440 inmates, despite having an original design capacity of about 130.

If confirmed by official prison records, the figures would mean the facility is operating at approximately 338 percent of its intended capacity, raising concerns about its ability to adequately provide accommodation, water, sanitation, healthcare and security.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, the council's resolution does not order the prison's closure or authorize the transfer of inmates. Any decision to relocate the facility rests with the competent national authorities.

The document also identifies no replacement site, construction budget or implementation deadline. Instead, it represents a formal appeal for government action and an assessment of the feasibility of establishing a more suitable correctional facility in Bong County.

Overcrowding raises concerns about prison conditions

The Gbarnga Central Prison has historically served as an important correctional institution for Bong County, holding individuals committed to its custody by judicial authorities.

But the reported gap between its original capacity and inmate population has prompted questions about the conditions in which detainees are being held.

The council's resolution identifies overcrowding, sleeping space, sanitation, water supply, health services, staffing and security among the issues requiring urgent attention.

At a reported population of 440 against a designed capacity of 130, the prison would be holding more than three times its intended capacity.

The resolution, however, does not provide independently verified figures on the current inmate population, the number of pretrial detainees and convicted prisoners, available medical personnel or the frequency of reported health and security incidents.

Such information would be important in establishing the full extent of the challenges and identifying the interventions most urgently needed.

The council argues that a long-term response should consider a properly planned and adequately serviced facility rather than relying solely on temporary repairs or repeated expansion of the existing prison.

Its proposed objectives include improving living and working conditions, strengthening security, expanding access to essential services and creating space for rehabilitation programmes.

Government urged to lead relocation process

The resolution places primary responsibility for assessing and implementing any relocation on the Ministry of Justice and the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The council acknowledges that while local authorities have responsibilities relating to municipal planning, sanitation, public safety and urban development, the establishment, operation, staffing and management of correctional institutions fall under the lawful authority of national government institutions.

It therefore calls for cooperation among the government, Judiciary, Bong County Administration, Legislature, local authorities, traditional leaders, affected communities and development partners.

A comprehensive feasibility study is proposed before any final relocation decision is made.

The assessment should examine the design and capacity of a new facility, security arrangements, accommodation for different categories of detainees, healthcare, sanitation, food, water and staffing requirements.

It should also consider access to lawyers and courts, transportation for court appearances and medical treatment, rehabilitation services, emergency response and the long-term costs of construction, operation and maintenance.

The council wants the findings documented and made available to competent decision-makers, subject to lawful restrictions on security-sensitive information.

The proposed process would require the government to determine not only whether a new prison is necessary, but also whether it can be adequately financed, staffed, secured and maintained over time.

No replacement site identified

The resolution does not identify a location for the proposed facility. Instead, the council has called on national authorities to assess potential sites in consultation with the city administration, county authorities, affected communities and other stakeholders.

The assessment should consider available land for the existing and projected inmate population, future expansion, road access, electricity, water, sanitation and communications infrastructure.

Environmental conditions, public health, emergency-response capacity, security requirements and proximity to densely populated residential areas should also be examined.

The legal status of any proposed land would need to be verified before a site is selected for development.

The council further recommends that the government establish a lawful basis for using the property and obtain the necessary environmental, engineering, public-health and safety approvals before construction begins.

It also calls for consultation with the Environmental Protection Agency, health authorities and relevant technical institutions to determine the required permits and assessments.

However, the resolution does not indicate whether preliminary land searches have begun or whether the government has committed to commissioning a feasibility study.

Rehabilitation and humane treatment emphasized

Beyond relocating the prison, the council wants a future facility to support rehabilitation and the reintegration of inmates into society.

The resolution calls for planning that protects the lawful rights and dignity of people in custody, including access to healthcare, sanitation, legal representation and family contact where permitted by law.

It also highlights the need to accommodate women, young people, persons with disabilities and individuals requiring medical or specialized care.

Where resources and operational arrangements permit, the proposed facility should support literacy and education, vocational training, agricultural and livelihood activities, counselling, religious services, recreation and preparation for release.

The council says these programmes should be implemented by the responsible national authorities in accordance with applicable laws and the rights and status of those held in custody.

The proposal suggests that relocation should involve more than constructing a larger building. It should also provide a foundation for improved correctional management and opportunities for inmates to acquire skills that could support their return to their communities.

However, the resolution does not provide a detailed implementation plan or identify the resources required to sustain the proposed programmes.

Council seeks immediate improvements

While advocating long-term relocation, the council says the prospect of a new prison should not delay measures to address urgent problems at the existing facility.

It has called on the Ministry of Justice and the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation to assess and prioritize lawful interim interventions relating to healthcare, sanitation, water, accommodation, security and safety.

The authorities are also encouraged to coordinate with health institutions, public-works agencies and emergency services where necessary.

The resolution does not specify which improvements should be undertaken first, whether funding has been allocated or when the government should report on the condition of the existing prison.

Nevertheless, the inclusion of interim measures recognizes that relocation could take considerable time and that current conditions may require attention while longer-term decisions are being considered.

Funding and accountability remain unresolved

The proposed project would require financing for feasibility studies, land acquisition or other lawful land arrangements, design, construction, equipment, staffing, operations and maintenance.

The council has called on the government to identify lawful funding sources and ensure that all financial commitments comply with public-finance, procurement, accounting, audit and anti-corruption requirements.

It says the City Council may consider municipal contributions or coordination within its legal authority and approved budget.

However, the resolution does not appropriate funds for the project or commit the national government to any specific expenditure.

The council has also recommended that the Ministry of Justice and the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation consider establishing a technical committee to coordinate site identification, feasibility studies, stakeholder consultations, resource mobilization and progress reporting.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Human Rights Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Such a committee would operate under written terms of reference approved by the authority legally responsible for establishing it. Unless separately authorized by law, its role would be advisory and coordinating.

Any decision concerning the closure of the existing prison, transfer of inmates or future use of the current property would rest with the government and other competent authorities after a replacement facility has been completed and commissioned.

The resolution also makes clear that it does not transfer ownership or control of the existing prison property to the city.

National response to determine next steps

According to the document, the resolution was unanimously adopted during the council's September sitting at the Gbarnga Administration Building.

It was signed on October 29 on behalf of the council by Chairperson George Philip Mulbah, with designated signature sections for other council members and Gbarnga Mayor Gallah K. Varpilah. The section on legal sufficiency names Bong County Attorney Jonathan N. Flomo.

The council says the proposal must be implemented in accordance with Liberia's Constitution and applicable laws, emphasizing that the resolution cannot expand municipal powers beyond those granted by law.

The central question now is whether the national government will respond by commissioning an assessment, identifying potential sites and determining the resources required to establish a replacement facility.

While the reported overcrowding figures provide grounds for further investigation, official prison records and a technical assessment are necessary to establish the scale of the challenges and determine the most appropriate response.

Until those steps are taken, relocation remains a proposal rather than an approved construction project.

The council's resolution has formally placed prison conditions and long-term correctional infrastructure in Bong County before national authorities, but the timing, cost and final outcome will depend on decisions that have yet to be made.