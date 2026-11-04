Nigeria: Brazil Vs Nigeria - Flamingos Chase Historic First U-17 Women's World Cup Final

Brazil arrive unbeaten after recording three wins and two draws in their five matches. Meanwhile, Nigeria have recovered impressively from their opening-day defeat to Poland, winning four consecutive games.

Nigeria's Flamingos are just one victory away from reaching the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup for the first time in their history, but standing between them is Akeem Busari's side. That milestone is a formidable Brazilian team.

The two sides will lock horns in Wednesday's semi-final in Rabat, Morocco, with both nations looking to take another step towards a maiden world title at this level. Neither has reached the final before, making the encounter a chance to make history.

Brazil arrive unbeaten after recording three wins and two draws in their five matches. Meanwhile, Nigeria have recovered impressively from their opening-day defeat to Poland to win four consecutive games.

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The Flamingos have already announced themselves as serious contenders after facing defending champions DPR Korea in the group stage before overcoming Mexico and Venezuela in the knockout rounds. Brazil, meanwhile, have shown their attacking quality and resilience, surviving a penalty shootout against Poland before coming from behind to defeat China PR in the quarter-finals.

Their tournament numbers contrast sharply. Brazil have scored 17 goals but conceded nine, while Nigeria have found the net nine times and conceded four. The figures point to Brazil's greater attacking output, but also suggest that their defence can be troubled.

For Nigeria, the challenge will be to combine the defensive discipline that has carried them this far with enough attacking ambition to hurt the South Americans. Goalkeeper Jane Ijirigho and the back line will have important roles to play, particularly against a Brazilian attack led by the influential Helena and Greise Kelly.

The winner will book a place in Saturday's final, while the losing side will contest the third-place match.

Historic final within reach for both nations

Neither country has ever played in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, despite previous appearances in the last four.

Brazil reached the semi-finals for the first time in 2025, also in Morocco, but their campaign ended with a 2-0 defeat to eventual champions DPR Korea. They subsequently lost the third-place match to finish fourth.

Rilany's side now have another opportunity to go beyond that achievement and reach the final for the first time.

Nigeria's only previous semi-final appearance came at India 2022. The Flamingos were beaten by Colombia at that stage but recovered to defeat Germany in the third-place match and claim the bronze medal, their best finish in the competition so far.

Four years on, Busari's team have another chance to take Nigerian women's youth football into uncharted territory. A victory on Wednesday would guarantee at least a silver medal and put the Flamingos within one match of their first world title.

Brazil's route to the last four: Goals, resilience, and late drama

Brazil have been one of the tournament's most productive attacking teams, scoring 17 goals in five matches while remaining unbeaten.

They opened their Group C campaign with an emphatic 6-2 victory over Canada. Reed Tingley gave Canada an early lead, but Helena equalised in first-half stoppage time before Brazil took control after the break. Nicolly Manuel, Marcela Bontorim, Greise Kelly, with two goals, and Pepe completed the scoring.

Their second fixture produced a thrilling 3-3 draw against Ghana. Nicolly Manuel, Kaillany Ranifah and Indy were on target for Brazil, but goals from Rafia Osman, Gloria Ameaa and Priscilla Mensah ensured the points were shared.

Brazil returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Norway, courtesy of goals from Carol Melo, Sofia Gamonal and Helena, to finish their group campaign unbeaten.

The Round of 16 brought a much tougher examination against Poland. Brazil appeared to be heading towards victory after goals from Greise Kelly, Marcela Bontorim and Pepe, but Poland fought back through Nicola Gal̸uszka and Zofia Burzan to force a 3-3 draw.

The South Americans eventually prevailed 8-7 on penalties, with goalkeeper Nathy making two saves before Sofia Gamonal converted the decisive kick.

Their quarter-final against China PR was another test of character. China took the lead through Wu Yichen in the 42nd minute, but Helena equalised just 42 seconds after the restart before completing the comeback with an 87th-minute winner.

Brazil's ability to respond under pressure has been a recurring feature of their campaign. Nigeria will need to be alert for the full 90 minutes, especially against a side that has repeatedly found ways to recover from difficult situations.

Flamingos's comeback Journey: Four straight wins after opening setback

Nigeria's journey to the semi-finals has been built on a strong response to an early disappointment.

The Flamingos began their Group B campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Poland on 17 October. Wiktoria Skrzypczak converted a penalty in the 33rd minute before Natalia Skrok extended Poland's advantage in the second half. Oluebube Umejiaku pulled one back in the 79th minute, but Nigeria could not find an equaliser.

With their campaign requiring an immediate response, Busari's players delivered a 2-0 victory over Puerto Rico. Oluwakemi Adegbuyi opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Precious Oscar added a second in stoppage time.

Their biggest group-stage performance came against defending champions DPR Korea. Adegbuyi gave Nigeria the lead in the 15th minute, Umejiaku doubled the advantage before half-time, and Kanyinsola Yusuf added a third in the 56th minute. Yu Jong-hyang scored a late penalty for the Koreans, but Nigeria held on for a memorable 3-1 victory.

The result ended DPR Korea's long unbeaten run in regulation time at the competition, underlining the scale of Nigeria's achievement.

The Flamingos carried that momentum into the Round of 16, defeating Mexico 2-1. Umejiaku opened the scoring in the 40th minute, Mary Dunstan doubled Nigeria's lead in the 71st minute, and Emily Delgado's late effort proved only a consolation for the Mexicans.

Venezuela provided another difficult examination in the quarter-finals on 1st November. Nigeria created chances but struggled to break down goalkeeper Valeria Rebanales, and the contest looked set for extra time.

However, with a place in the last four at stake, Umejiaku won a late penalty, and Azeezat Oduntan stepped forward to convert in the 89th minute, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

That result completed four consecutive wins for the Flamingos since their opening defeat to Poland and booked their second semi-final appearance in the tournament's history.

Brazil's firepower meets Nigeria's defensive discipline

The contrasting records of both teams provide one of the biggest talking points ahead of Wednesday's contest.

Brazil have scored 17 goals in five matches, demonstrating the variety of attacking options available to Rilany. Their ability to find the net through different players makes them a difficult side to contain, while their comeback victories against Poland and China PR have shown their resilience.

Nigeria, on the other hand, have scored nine goals and conceded just four. Their progress has been built on a more measured approach, with the defensive unit providing a platform for the attackers to make their moments count.

Jane Ijirigho will once again be important between the posts, while the defenders must remain alert to Brazil's movement around the penalty area. The Flamingos cannot afford to give Greise Kelly time and space to dictate the tempo or allow Helena to exploit gaps in their defensive structure.

The numbers suggest Brazil carry the greater attacking threat, but Nigeria have shown that they can frustrate opponents and remain in games until opportunities emerge.

The key for Busari's team will be maintaining their defensive shape without becoming too passive. They must also be prepared to press intelligently and move forward quickly whenever possession is regained.

What the Coaches have said: Brazil aware of Nigeria's physical threat

Brazil coach Rilany has already acknowledged the Flamingos' physical strength and stamina, identifying those qualities as potential challenges for her team.

Speaking after Brazil's quarter-final victory over China PR, she described Nigeria as a physically demanding opponent. She said the Flamingos would likely maintain their intensity until the match's final stages.

Rilany also pointed to her team's mentality as one of its biggest strengths, particularly the ability to recover from difficult moments during the tournament.

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For Nigeria, Busari has made it clear that reaching the semi-finals is a major achievement, but his players are determined to take the next step.

After the victory over Venezuela, the Nigerian coach told FIFA: "We gave everything on the pitch tonight. We wanted to keep the ball and play our game, but we made some mistakes. We kept pushing until the end."

Busari described reaching the semi-finals as a dream come true and said he wants to make the country proud in the next match.

The comments from both coaches point towards an intriguing contest. Brazil know they will face a physically strong and determined opponent, while Nigeria understand that containing the South Americans will require concentration, discipline and collective effort.

Head-to-Head: Brazil hold the historical edge

Brazil have the better record in previous FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup meetings between the two countries, with one victory and one draw.

Their first encounter came on 5th November, 2008, and ended in a 2-2 draw. Ketlen put Brazil ahead in the 35th minute before Orji equalised for Nigeria eight minutes later. Rafaelle restored Brazil's lead in the 71st minute, but Okoronkwo struck four minutes later to earn the Flamingos a share of the points.

The teams met again on 1st October, 2016, when Brazil claimed a 1-0 victory through Micaelly's 42nd-minute goal.

Wednesday's semi-final will therefore be their third meeting at the tournament, with Brazil looking to maintain their unbeaten record against Nigeria.

However, the historical results will count for little when both sides take to the pitch with a place in the final at stake.

The Flamingos have already overcome an opening defeat, beaten the defending champions and survived two demanding knockout encounters to reach this stage. But Brazil represent another level of challenge, with their attacking quality and ability to respond under pressure.

For Busari and his players, the mission is now clear: produce one more performance worthy of their journey and make history by taking Nigeria into a first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final.