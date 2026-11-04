Ghana: President Approves Promotion of 15 Prison Officers

President John Dramani Mahama has approved the appointment and elevation of 15 senior officers of the Ghana Prisons Service, in a move aimed at strengthening leadership and administration within the Service.

The appointments, which took effect from July 1, 2026, involve the elevation of seven Deputy Directors of Prisons (DDPs) to Directors of Prisons (DOPs) and the promotion of eight Assistant Directors of Prisons (ADPs) to Deputy Directors of Prisons.

A statement issued by the Ghana Prisons Service yesterday in Accra and copied to The Ghanaian Times said the appointments were made in accordance with Article 207 of the 1992 Constitution and on the advice of the Prisons Service Council.

The seven Deputy Directors elevated to the rank of Director of Prisons are Abraham Nii Moi Allotey, Western Regional Commander and Officer-in-Charge of Sekondi Central Prison; David Ofosu Addo, Head of Government Business at Prisons Headquarters; and Thompson Otsyokpo, Bono-Ahafo Regional Commander and Officer-in-Charge of Sunyani Central Prison.

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The others are Edward Ashun, Greater Accra Regional Commander and Commanding Officer at Prisons Headquarters; Joseph Asabre, Central Regional Commander and Officer-in-Charge of Ankaful Maximum Security Prison; Alfred Moses Cudjoe, General Staff Officer at Prisons Headquarters; and Samuel Fiifi Dontoh, Head of Procurement at Prisons Headquarters.

According to a statement signed by Janet Asabea, Deputy Director of Prisons and Head of the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Prisons Service, the eight Assistant Directors promoted to Deputy Directors of Prisons are Joseph Aggrey-Graham, Gandaa Bekanuo Zunuo, Aaron Agbenyegah Agbo (Dr. Eng.), Michael Osei Akoto (Esq.), Forson Odei, Naja Daniel Donkor, Nasom Kwabena Bawah and Matilda Nyampong. Read More.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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