Ghana: Valco Returns to Profitability After $13m Loss

4 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

THE Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO) has recorded a significant financial turnaround, posting positive Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) of $1.3 million for the nine months ending September 2026, compared with a loss of $13.08 million during the same period in 2025.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of VALCO, Dr Robert Makila Sambian, disclosed this during the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources' Progress Series in Accra yesterday, where he presented an update on the company's performance, achievements and future development plans.

He said revenue for the first nine months of 2026 stood at $103.85 million, representing a 13 per cent increase over the $91.78 million recorded during the corresponding period in 2025, despite challenges with production volumes. Read More.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE

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