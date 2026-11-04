Ghana: Black Maidens Return Home After FIFA U-17 World Cup Exploits

The Black Maidens have returned home after an impressive performance at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026.

The team arrived in Ghana on Monday following their quarter-final exit against Japan, ending a brave and inspiring campaign that saw Ghana finish among the top eight teams in the world.

Ghana's journey to the last eight was marked by resilience and character. The Black Maidens advanced from the Round of 16 after a heroic 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Argentina after a 1-1 draw in regulation time, despite being reduced to ten players following Hajara Adam's dismissal.

Jessica Appiah converted the winning penalty and was named Player of the Match.

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In the quarter-finals, Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa's side faced a disciplined Japanese team who ended Ghana's run with a narrow 1-0 victory, thanks to a 54th minute strike from Nanami Kurita.

Japan, who went on to break their quarter-final curse, have since advanced to the semi-finals.

The FA President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, called on the team yesterday at their base in Accra to congratulate the players and technical staff for their efforts and for representing the nation with distinction on the world stage.

The President commended the team for their discipline, fighting spirit and tactical organisation throughout the tournament and encouraged them to build on the experience gained in Morocco as they continue their development.

He also praised the Head Coach, Joe Nana Adarkwa, and his backroom staff for guiding the team to the quarter-finals despite injury and suspension setbacks, including the absence of Captain Seidatu Wahab and Hajara Adam against Japan.

The Black Maidens campaign was highlighted by standout performances from Jessica Appiah, Cynthia Obinsrewuo, Osman Rafia, Gloria Ameaa Adomako and goalkeeper Belinda Marku Aklie, who all left a mark on the tournament.