Rwanda: New Standards for Local Alcohol Production Close to Approval

New standards for locally produced alcoholic drinks have been finalised and are awaiting approval. They are expected to guide production and could allow some breweries that were closed to resume operations.

The Minister of Trade and Industry Antoine Kajangwe announced this on Tuesday, November 3, while responding to concerns raised by Members of Parliament over challenges affecting the processing and marketing of agricultural produce.

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The concerns followed the closure of more than 200 manufacturing units in August, including facilities producing locally made alcoholic drinks, some of which used bananas as raw materials for brewing traditional beer.

Kajangwe said the government had found it necessary to review the production of alcoholic beverages, primarily to protect public health and improve the quality of locally manufactured drinks.

He explained that some breweries had changed their production methods, reducing the use of agricultural raw materials and altering the nature of the products.

"Specifically, regarding these industries, quality standards for alcoholic beverages produced in Rwanda are being revised; the guidelines have been finalised and are now awaiting formal approval," he told the legislators.

The revised standards, he noted, would help restore compliance with the requirements governing the production of local alcoholic beverages.

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"It had become evident that the nature and processes of production had shifted significantly. Consequently, these regulations and standards have now been refined. We anticipate that they will be officially approved and ready for implementation in the near future," he said.

In the meantime, the government is exploring alternative ways of utilising the bananas that were previously supplied to the breweries, including processing them into non-alcoholic juice.

"Efforts are underway to encourage the production of non-alcoholic banana juice and to find other methods of processing this produce," Kajangwe said.

Rwanda produced 562,968 tonnes of brewing-grade bananas during the 2026 agricultural Season A, according to figures cited during the parliamentary discussions, highlighting the scale of produce for which farmers need reliable markets.

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The minister said the government had also put in place measures to regulate traditional brewing within communities as part of the short-term response.

Under the arrangements developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and other institutions, people wishing to prepare alcoholic beverages for social gatherings must first seek authorisation from local authorities.

The authorities assess whether the brewing conditions, production methods and final products meet hygiene and safety requirements.

Such producers are however not allowed to sell the beverages but may prepare them for social gatherings and other specific events.

Beyond the revised beverage standards, the government is undertaking broader reforms to strengthen quality assurance and oversight.

Kajangwe said a law governing quality standards was being developed to establish a wider framework covering different sectors, rather than alcoholic beverages alone.

He said the government was also reviewing the structure, responsibilities and coordination of institutions overseeing quality standards in the beverage sector to improve monitoring and enforcement.

Another measure involves allowing private professionals to provide some quality-related services, including laboratory testing, and certification.