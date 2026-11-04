Rwanda, CAR Military Chiefs Discuss Cooperation

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Mubarakh Muganga on Tuesday, November 3, held discussions with Gen Zéphirin Mamadou, Chief of General Staff of the Central African Republic Armed Forces (FACA) on ways to strengthen defence cooperation.

The meeting held at RDF Headquarters in Kimihurura focused on military training, operational cooperation and the implementation of existing agreements.

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Mamadou, who was in Rwanda for an official visit, also paid a courtesy call on Defence Minister Juvenal Marizamunda. Both engagements aimed at strengthening defence and military relations between the two countries.

Mamadou and Muganga on Monday attended a graduation ceremony at the RDF Basic Military Training Centre in Nasho, Kirehe District, where 254 officers and other ranks from FACA graduated after completing a six-month Basic Special Operations Force Training programme.

The training forms part of the military capacity-building cooperation between Rwanda and CAR.

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Rwanda and CAR have maintained security cooperation since 2014, when Rwanda first deployed troops to the country under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Rwandan forces have since contributed to protecting civilians, supporting stability and safeguarding key national institutions and facilities under the UN mission.

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The partnership expanded in December 2020, when Rwanda deployed troops under a bilateral defence agreement, complementing its contribution to MINUSCA and establishing a separate framework for direct military cooperation.

Cooperation has also extended to training CAR soldiers, police officers and gendarmes to strengthen the country's security institutions.

In February 2024, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen cooperation in policing and internal security.