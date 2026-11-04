Tanzania: Samia Era Spurs Tanzania's Sporting Rise

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA'S sporting landscape is gaining international recognition, with national teams and individual athletes reaching milestones that have strengthened the country's position in African and global sport.

From the historic progression of Taifa Stars to the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, to the Serengeti Boys' appearance in the final of the CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, the country is demonstrating that its sporting ambitions are beginning to translate into results.

The achievements extend beyond men's football, with all achieved within a year since President Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in for another term on 3 November last year.

The qualification of the Tanzanite Queens for the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup, Twiga Stars' breakthrough victory at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and the continued international success of marathon runners Alphonce Simbu and Gabriel Geay have added new dimensions to the nation's sporting profile.

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Taken together, these developments point to a sporting environment in which young talent, improved preparation, institutional support and greater international exposure are creating new opportunities.

Taifa Stars break the AFCON barrier

One of the most significant moments in Tanzania's recent sporting history came during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where Taifa Stars reached the Round of 16 for the first time.

The breakthrough came on December 30, 2025, when Tanzania drew 1-1 with Tunisia in their final group match. After conceding from the penalty spot in the first half, Feisal Salum equalised in the 54th minute, securing a valuable point that helped the team advance as one of the best third-placed sides.

The achievement marked a turning point for a national team that had previously struggled to progress beyond the group stage at the continental tournament.

Although Tanzania's campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat to hosts Morocco in the Round of 16 on January 4, 2026, the team had already secured a place in the country's football history.

The performance was significant not only because of the result but also because of the confidence it generated among players, supporters and the wider football community.

The tournament also demonstrated the importance of preparation and belief. Tanzania was no longer approaching major continental competitions simply as a participant but increasingly as a team capable of challenging established opponents.

The government also recognised the achievement, with President Samia Suluhu Hassan announcing a 500m/- reward for the team following its progression to the knockout stage.

Serengeti Boys signal a promising future

Perhaps the most encouraging development for Tanzania's long-term sporting future has been the emergence of the Serengeti Boys as a competitive force in African youth football.

The national Under-17 team enjoyed a historic campaign at the 2026 CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, reaching the final and securing qualification for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar.

The team's journey demonstrated resilience and growing confidence. After progressing from the group stage, Tanzania defeated Algeria on penalties in the quarter-finals to reach the semi-finals. It subsequently overcame Egypt in another penalty shootout to secure a place in the final.

Although the Serengeti Boys eventually lost to Senegal on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the final, finishing as continental runners-up was an exceptional achievement for Tanzanian football.

The campaign also produced individual recognition, with Dismas Athanasi emerging as the tournament's leading scorer and Issa Chole receiving the Man of the Competition award.

More importantly, the team's success appears to have roots in a developing youth football structure rather than being an isolated sporting occurrence.

CAF, in its analysis of Tanzania's Under-17 generation, highlighted the contribution of the African Schools Football Championship, noting that 14 members of the 2026 squad had previously participated in Tanzania's successful school teams in the 2024 and 2025 editions.

The connection between school competitions and national-team development is particularly important. It suggests that structured grassroots football can provide young players with early exposure to competitive environments, helping them develop technical ability, teamwork and confidence before progressing to higher levels.

The work of head coach Elieneza Nsanganzelu and the team's preparation at the Tanzania Football Federation's Mnyanjani Technical Centre in Tanga also demonstrate the importance of consistent coaching and talent identification.

The coach had previously emphasised the need for longer preparation periods, discipline and more international friendly matches to ensure that young players are adequately prepared for demanding competitions.

TFF president Wallace Karia has also spoken about expanding the federation's talent development infrastructure, including plans for an additional centre in Kahama, Shinyanga and further development opportunities in other parts of the country.

These initiatives could become important in reducing the concentration of sporting opportunities in a few established centres.

Women's football enters a new chapter

Tanzania's growing international sporting presence has also been strengthened by developments in women's football, where national teams have achieved milestones that were previously beyond reach.

The Tanzanite Queens made history in May 2026 by qualifying for their first FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup, which was staged in Poland.

Their qualification was particularly impressive because it required a determined comeback against Cameroon in the final qualifying round.

After losing the first leg 3-1 away from home, Tanzania returned to Zanzibar and secured a 2-0 victory through goals from Mary Aaron and Hasnath Ubamba. The aggregate score finished 3-3, with Tanzania progressing under the away-goals rule.

The qualification represented a major achievement for women's football, offering young Tanzanian players an opportunity to compete on the global stage.

Although the team subsequently struggled against more established opponents at the World Cup, losing its three group matches against Brazil, England and Canada, the experience provided an important benchmark for the country's development.

It highlighted the distance.

Tanzania still needs to cover in areas such as physical preparation, tactical organisation, international exposure and professional support.

At senior level, Twiga Stars also produced a memorable performance at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

On July 27, Tanzania defeated 2022 champions South Africa 2-1, securing its first victory in the history of the tournament.

The result was particularly significant given South Africa's established position in African women's football. Goals from Diana Msewa and substitute Hasnath Ubamba secured a memorable victory for the Tanzanian side.

Although Twiga Stars subsequently lost to Côte d'Ivoire and did not progress to the quarter-finals, the victory demonstrated that Tanzania's women's team could compete against some of the continent's leading sides.

These achievements are beginning to reflect developments within domestic women's football.

Clubs such as Simba Queens, Yanga Princess, JKT Queens and Fountain Gate Princess have become important contributors to the national-team talent pool, providing competitive environments for female players.

The challenge now is to ensure that the momentum generated by international qualification and victories is matched by greater investment in women's leagues, coaching, facilities, player welfare and youth development.

Women's football cannot depend solely on the success of national teams. Its longterm growth requires a strong domestic competition structure capable of producing players consistently.

Clubs make their mark in Africa

Tanzania's growing influence on the international sporting stage is also evident at club level. For the second consecutive season, the country has secured all four available places in the group stages of the CAF inter-club competitions, with Young Africans and Simba SC qualifying for the CAF Champions League, while Azam FC and Singida Black Stars advanced to the CAF Confederation Cup.

The achievement was first recorded in the 2025/26 campaign, when the four clubs made history by becoming the first Tanzanian quartet to reach the group stages of the two competitions in the same season. Repeating the feat in 2026/27 is an indication that the country's continental presence is becoming more consistent, rather than depending solely on the traditional strength of Simba and Yanga.

The latest qualification campaigns underlined the growing competitiveness of the four sides. Yanga swept aside Madagascar's CFFA 8-1 on aggregate, while Simba defeated Equatorial Guinea's 15 de Agosto 9-1. In the Confederation Cup, Azam eliminated Egypt's ZED FC 2-1 on aggregate, while Singida Black Stars overcame Kenya's Tusker FC by the same aggregate score.

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Beyond the prestige, having four clubs in the group stages gives Tanzania greater exposure, raises the profile of its domestic league and offers more local players the opportunity to test themselves against some of Africa's strongest teams. It also strengthens the country's collective ambition to become a more influential force in African football.

However, qualification alone cannot be the measure of progress. None of Tanzania's four representatives advanced beyond the group stage in the 2025/26 campaign, making the latest achievement both a source of pride and a reminder of the work still required. The next challenge is to turn regular qualification into quarter-final appearances, deeper continental runs and, ultimately, a CAF title.

Athletics keeps Tanzania on the global map

While football has attracted much of the public attention, athletics continues to provide some of Tanzania's strongest international sporting performances.

The achievements of marathon runners Alphonce Simbu and Gabriel Geay have reinforced the country's reputation as a source of competitive long-distance runners.

Simbu, who won the men's marathon at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, continued his impressive international performances during the period under review.

At the 2026 Boston Marathon on April 20, he finished second in a personal-best time of 2:02:47, further demonstrating his ability to compete against the world's leading marathon runners.

His performance was particularly important because it followed years of consistent participation at the highest level of international distance running.

Gabriel Geay also enjoyed an impressive period, winning the Daegu International Marathon in South Korea in February 2026 in 2:08:08. His compatriot Emmanuel Dinday finished third, giving Tanzania two athletes on the podium.

Geay added another international podium finish in September when he placed third at the Berlin Marathon in 2:03:59.

These results demonstrate that Tanzania's athletics potential extends beyond individual participation and is increasingly reflected in competitive performances at major international road races.