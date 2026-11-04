Tanzania: Cricket Scores Big in Samia's First Year

Dar es Salaam — AS President Samia Suluhu marks one year since she was sworn in for her current term on November 3, 2025, Tanzania's cricket sector is recording progress in infrastructure development, grassroots participation and the hosting of international competitions.

The Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA), working with the government, the International Cricket Council (ICC), the National Sports Council (NSC) and other stakeholders, has pursued initiatives aimed at expanding the game and creating more opportunities for young players.

Key milestones include the development of three international-standard cricket grounds at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), the designation of cricket as part of the priority sport in all 3,542 secondary schools nationwide and Tanzania's successful hosting of international tournaments.

Together, these developments are strengthening the foundation for talent development while raising Tanzania's profile as a cricket destination.

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New grounds address infrastructure challenges

The construction of three cricket grounds at UDSM marks a major step towards addressing the shortage of quality playing facilities that has constrained the sport's growth.

TCA Chairman Dr Balakrishnan Sreekumar described the project as a dream come true, saying the association completed the facilities in less than 18 months after receiving land from the university in late 2024 and beginning construction in April 2025.

The grounds were officially inaugurated in August this year by ICC Chairman Jay Shah, marking a significant milestone for Tanzanian cricket and a historic visit by the world governing body's top official.

According to Sreekumar, particular attention was given to pitch preparation and outfield quality, with technology used in preparing the playing surfaces described as world-class and the first of its kind in Africa.

The facilities are expected to improve national-team training, provide clubs with quality playing surfaces and strengthen Tanzania's capacity to host international fixtures. Visiting teams and supporters could also generate business for hotels, transport operators and other service providers.

The project will continue to develop in phases, with future improvements informed by experience gained from using the grounds.

TCA also plans to introduce corporate cricket programmes, allowing companies to hire the facilities for organised activities supported by equipment and coaching. The initiative could widen public participation and encourage greater private-sector involvement.

Cricket expands to 3,542 secondary schools

Another major development is the government's decision to designate cricket as a priority sport in all 3,542 secondary schools across Tanzania.

The initiative follows a pilot programme launched by the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports in October 2024, which introduced the game in 56 schools.

Sreekumar said the pilot provided valuable experience and helped demonstrate the potential of expanding cricket across the country.

The nationwide initiative creates an opportunity to introduce thousands of students to the game and establish pathways for promising players to progress from school competitions to clubs and national teams.

It could also broaden the talent pool by reaching communities where cricket has traditionally had limited exposure.

Nick Chauhan of Grassroots Cricket Initiative Zimbabwe welcomed the development, describing it as an opportunity to nurture a new generation of players, establish talent pathways and make cricket more accessible across Tanzania.

International tournaments raise Tanzania's profile Tanzania's growing capacity to stage international competitions was demonstrated by its hosting of the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Division One.

The eight-team tournament featured Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Nigeria, with the participating teams competing for Africa's sole qualification place at the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup.

Nigeria secured the place after defeating Zimbabwe by four runs in a dramatic final, while Tanzania finished fifth overall.

Although the home team missed qualification, the tournament provided valuable experience against strong continental opposition. Performances by Helment, Massawe, Martin and Hussein offered individual highlights for Tanzania.

The grounds have also hosted the six-nation Men's Challenge League, further demonstrating the country's growing capacity to stage international cricket.

ICC Regional Manager, Justine Ligyalingi, congratulated TCA on the organisation of the women's qualifier, praising the competition's standards and recognising the commitment of association officials, staff and volunteers.

Such recognition could strengthen Tanzania's prospects of attracting future tournaments while providing valuable experience for local administrators, umpires, grounds staff and volunteers.

Building women's and youth cricket

School participation and international age-group competitions are central to developing women's cricket and building a stronger pipeline of players.

Introducing girls to the sport at school level can widen participation, while international tournaments provide opportunities to test their abilities against experienced opponents.

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Tanzania's fifth-place finish highlighted areas requiring further improvement, including technical preparation, match experience and consistency against Africa's leading teams.

The new university grounds could complement these efforts by providing quality venues for training, fixtures and development programmes.

Sustained progress will require structured coaching, regular competitions and clear pathways linking school cricket with clubs and national teams.

Partnerships drive progress

The achievements reflect cooperation among government institutions, sports administrators, educational bodies and international partners.

Government support has helped widen access through schools, while UDSM's allocation of land enabled the development of the new grounds. The ICC, NSC, sponsors, TCA staff, volunteers and cricket enthusiasts have also contributed to the sport's progress.

As President Samia marks the first anniversary of her current term, cricket's development offers an example of how investment in sports infrastructure and grassroots participation can create opportunities for young people and strengthen Tanzania's international sporting profile.

The ultimate test will be whether these initiatives translate into sustained participation, stronger development opportunities for girls and boys, and more competitive national teams.