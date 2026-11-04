Mozambique and Qatar Interested in Strengthening Cooperation in Labour

Maputo — The governments of Mozambique and Qatar have expressed interest in strengthening economic and labour cooperation, including the recruitment of Mozambican workers to the Gulf country.

According to Maria Manso Mozambican minister of Foreign Affairs - who was speaking at the end of the second round of political consultations between the two countries, held during the visit of Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, Qatari Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to Mozambique - the focus is on expanding the cooperation at various levels.

"Economic cooperation is our calling card, in this case, for strengthening these relations. At this stage, we want to strengthen our foundation, which is the signing of our general cooperation agreement. This will be the driving force behind the implementation of all the other cooperation initiatives we will undertake", she said.

Manso also said that the parties discussed and identified several areas with potential for joint development. However, she highlighted labour cooperation as one of the short-term priorities.

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"It is a country with excellent opportunities, and there is complementarity in terms of areas of cooperation. We have agriculture, industry, tourism and digital technologies. Qatar has considerable potential in these areas. We will now pursue the agreement signed in October this year, which concerns the labour sector. We want to send workers to Qatar, and we are already at the preparation stage for this component," she said.

For his part, the Qatari foreign minister said that his country is exploring how it can cooperate in several different fields, such as labour, "by attracting young people from Mozambique to work in Doha," he said.