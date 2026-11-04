Mozambique: Government Approves 2026-2027 Contingency Plan Budgeted At 39.8 Billion Meticais

Maputo — The Mozambican government has approved the 2026-2027 Annual Contingency Plan, which identifies the main risks and threats, the likely impact of weather disasters, scenarios involving populations at risk and multi-sectoral measures to reduce vulnerability.

The plan is budgeted at 39.8 billion meticais (623.1 million US dollars at the current exchange rate) and is expected to provide assistance to 2.2 million people.

According to the government spokesperson and minister of state administration, Inocêncio Impissa, speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Council of Ministers (cabinet), of this amount, the government has approximately 23.4 billion meticais available.

The country's relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD), currently faces a funding gap of 16.4 billion meticais, which is still being mobilized from various partners.

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Impissa also noted that, unlike the previous rainy season, the forthcoming season is characterized by a combination of floods, cyclones and the El Niño phenomenon, which increases the likelihood of significantly below-normal rainfall in southern and central Mozambique.

Also on Tuesday, the government decided to establish a Special Economic Zone in Moamba district, in the southern province of Maputo, aiming to increase production and trade capacity, broaden the tax base, stimulate the creation of innovation ecosystems, promote employment and generate foreign currency for the country.

The zone covers a total area of 64,000 hectares, including parts of the administrative posts of Moamba-Sede, Pessene and Ressano Garcia, along the Maputo-Witbank Corridor.