Liberia: Are We Punishing Those Who Provide?

When public water pipes run dry, a business owner must find another supply or risk closing. When that owner borrows money to drill a well, should the next development be separate annual payment demands from two government institutions? The disputed charges reported by private well operators give Liberia's old problem of "growth without development" a practical meaning: citizens invest to overcome failed services, only to face public agencies demanding more money from the enterprise they struggled to keep alive.

The World Bank's seventh Liberia Economic Update presents the larger contradiction. The economy grew by 5.1 percent in 2025, yet extreme poverty, according to figures reported at its launch, increased from 34.6 percent to 36.1 percent over two years. Mining expanded strongly, but the opportunities needed to improve household incomes have not spread widely enough.

This is a familiar national predicament. Sixty years after Robert Clower and his colleagues published Growth Without Development, Liberia still struggles to turn rising output into broadly shared prosperity.

The water controversy illustrates one way government may be reinforcing that failure.

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Operators report separate annual charges of US$1,875-US$3,000 from the WASH Commission and US$5,000-US$6,000 from the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation. With environmental permits, water testing and municipal fees, some report annual compliance expenses approaching US$9,425 for a single commercial well.

These figures require verification against actual invoices and approved fee schedules. They nevertheless warrant an immediate public explanation.

Safe drinking water requires effective regulation. Wells must be protected from contamination, groundwater extraction must be responsibly managed, and commercial producers must meet public-health standards. Private investment does not exempt anyone from these obligations.

But legitimate regulation must have a clear legal foundation, a defined purpose and charges that can be publicly justified.

LWSC and the WASH Commission should publish the precise statutory provisions authorizing each charge, their approved fee schedules and the services or regulatory functions those payments finance. They should explain whether charges vary according to extraction volume, business size or risk--and why.

A law establishing an institution's responsibilities does not, by itself, explain every amount appearing on an invoice.

Nor does the existence of two mandates establish that every separate charge is unlawful. The Ministry of Justice should examine both laws and clarify where responsibilities intersect, where they differ and whether businesses are paying twice for substantially the same function. Disputed collections should be suspended pending a prompt, published determination, while essential water-quality monitoring continues.

LWSC's position deserves particular scrutiny. A public utility collecting fees from businesses supplying water in a market it also serves must demonstrate that its authority is exercised fairly. Where businesses developed private supplies because public service was unreliable, that obligation becomes especially pressing.

The economic consequences extend beyond the well owner. Heavy fixed charges can consume working capital, discourage expansion and make smaller enterprises unviable. Businesses may pass costs to customers, reduce employment or abandon formal operations. Consumers then pay for institutional overlap through more expensive necessities.

This is where the water dispute meets the billion-dollar revenue celebration.

Finance Minister Augustine Ngafuan has explained that the revenue was collected and spent throughout the year. There is nothing inherently improper about that. Governments must pay salaries, maintain services, invest and meet obligations as revenue arrives.

The accountability question is what those expenditures achieved.

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Did they improve water supply? Reduce the cost of doing business? Help enterprises employ more people? Deliver services that spare citizens the expense of providing their own?

Revenue collection is necessary, but its success cannot be measured separately from the condition of those financing it.

The Legislature should summon both water institutions for a public hearing, require the relevant laws and fee schedules, and examine whether the cumulative burden serves a defensible public purpose. Any unauthorized collections should be refunded or credited, and overlapping responsibilities corrected.

Liberia needs businesses capable of turning economic growth into wages, affordable goods and lasting livelihoods. Government must protect public health while making that work possible.

When citizens invest to fill a service gap, public institutions should help them meet clear standards at reasonable cost. They should not make self-reliance another route into hardship.