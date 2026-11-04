Ethiopia: Rights Commission Confirms 48 Killed in Shirka Attacks, Raises Alarm Over Informal Armed Groups

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has confirmed that 48 people were killed in attacks in Shirka Woreda, Southeast Oromia, on 24 October, corroborating the death toll Addis Standard reported on 26 October based on eyewitness accounts and residents who attended the victims' mass funeral.

The Commission also raised concerns over the widespread presence of informal armed groups in the area and called on authorities to strengthen civilian protection and prevent further attacks.

In a statement issued following an investigation, the Rights Commission said the attack in Birbona Chole Kebele resulted in deaths, injuries, the destruction of homes and the displacement of hundreds of residents. It said the findings were established through interviews with victims, families of the deceased, eyewitnesses, community representatives, religious leaders, medical personnel and government officials, alongside field observations and digital investigative techniques.

According to the Commission, an armed group identifying itself as the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), commonly referred to as "Shane" or OLF-Shane, entered Birbona Chole Kebele from four directions between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on 24 October. The attack killed 23 locally organized security personnel, five militia members and 13 civilians. The Commission separately confirmed that seven additional civilians were killed by informal armed individuals operating in the area.

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The attacks also left 20 people injured, while 21 residential houses were burned and 247 families displaced. An undetermined number of cattle and pack animals were also looted, the Commission said.

The findings corroborate Addis Standard's earlier reporting on the scale of the killings. On 26 October, residents who attended the victims' mass funeral told Addis Standard that at least 48 people had been killed and more than 31 others wounded in attacks in Chole and Birbo kebeles. Witnesses described door-to-door killings, looting and the use of heavy weapons, saying the victims included women, elderly people and at least six children under the age of 15.

The latest findings also come amid government security operations following the killings. On 2 November, Addis Standard reported that the Oromia regional government had announced the detention of 73 individuals in connection with the attacks, describing the arrests as part of operations against OLF-Shane and other groups it considers security threats. The regional government said security had been restored in six kebeles and that assistance was being provided to displaced residents to facilitate their return.

Recurring attacks and civilian protection concerns

Beyond confirming the death toll, the Rights Commission's investigation highlighted the broader security challenges in the area, particularly the presence of informal armed individuals operating outside formal government security structures.

Chief Commissioner Birhanu Adelo described the killings, injuries, property destruction and displacement as deeply concerning, urging the government to provide adequate and effective protection in affected communities and other areas facing similar security threats.

He called on authorities to review local security arrangements, strengthen early-warning systems and respond promptly to emerging threats. He also stressed the need for a swift, independent and effective investigation to establish accountability, provide assistance to victims and families of those killed, facilitate the safe return of displaced residents, and ensure compensation and rehabilitation.

The Commission recalled that it had repeatedly urged the government to address recurring attacks in Aseko, Anqolo Wabe, Guna and Merti woredas in the former Arsi Zone, warning that sustainable preventive measures were necessary to protect civilians and prevent further violations.

Citing Article 13(1) of Ethiopia's Constitution, the Commission stressed that federal and regional government institutions have an obligation to respect, protect and fulfil the rights to life, property, personal security and liberty. It said authorities must go beyond investigating violations and holding perpetrators accountable to address the underlying causes of insecurity, including through effective oversight of informal armed groups.

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The Commission said it was finalizing a broader investigation into the root causes and human rights violations associated with attacks across several woredas in Southeast Oromia and would publish its findings once completed. It is also investigating and monitoring human rights violations in Gambella, areas bordering Oromia and Somali regions, parts of Amhara and conflict-affected areas of Tigray.

The confirmation adds an independent institutional account to the earlier reports of mass killings in Shirka, while raising renewed questions about the ability of local security structures to prevent attacks, protect civilians and ensure the safe return of displaced families.