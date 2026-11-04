Ethiopia: Death of Three, Injuries of 20 Kenyans Attributed to Ethiopia's Moyale Conflict

Addis Abeba — A Kenyan woman was killed by a suspected stray bullet in the border town of Moyale on 2 November, bringing to three the reported number of Kenyans killed in conflict linked to ongoing clashes in Moyale of neighbouring Ethiopia, according to Kenyan media reports.

Amina Guchi was speaking with a security official at the Marsabit County offices near Moyale Law Courts when an object believed to be a stray bullet struck her in the back of the head. She collapsed and was rushed to Moyale Sub-County Referral Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Police conducted a post-mortem examination before releasing her body to her family.

Kenyan outlets reported that authorities linked the projectile to fighting across the border. The wider spillover has reportedly left about 20 people injured, with additional incidents involving stray bullets and rocket-propelled grenades landing on Kenyan territory. Unexploded ordnance was safely detonated near Sessi Primary School and other locations.

The insecurity has disrupted education, prompting the relocation of candidates sitting the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations from schools near the border. Residents have also reported hearing gunfire from the Kenyan side.

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The violence has triggered a major displacement crisis, with UN estimating that more 50,000 Ethiopians have crossed into Kenya, particularly into Marsabit County.

The clashes in Ethiopian Moyale, administered by both the Oromia and Somali regional states, stem from a dispute over the establishment of a Somali Regional State administrative office and the raising of its flag in territory also claimed by Oromia.

Tensions escalated following the 18 October killing of 13-year-old Diqqoo Jaataan Aagaa in an exchange of gunfire linked to the dispute. Sustained clashes involving security forces from the two regional administrations began around 22 October, with heavy weapons reportedly used as fighting spread across several districts.

The conflict has caused civilian casualties, damaged homes and businesses, disrupted services and displaced tens of thousands. Independent casualty figures remain unavailable, while the continued fighting has heightened security and humanitarian concerns on both sides of the border.