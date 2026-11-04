Nigeria: 2baba Announces First Album in Six Years

The singer first teased the project on social media in August, describing it as a reflection of his experiences and continued presence in the music industry.

Nigerian music veteran Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has announced plans to release a new album titled Oldest Young Man, his first full-length studio project in six years.

The 16-track album is expected to be released on 27 November 2026, marking his return to the album scene since Warriors, which was released in February 2020.

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The singer first teased the project on social media in August, describing it as a reflection of his experiences and continued presence in the music industry.

"I've lived it. I've seen it. I'm still here. My new album, OLDEST YOUNG MAN, is coming soon," he wrote.

The album title appears to capture the contrast between growing older, gaining experience and maintaining the youthful energy that has defined his music career.

Listening party and new single

2Baba offered an early preview of the album during a listening party held on 19 September in Victoria Island, Lagos, as part of activities marking his 51st birthday.

The event drew family members, friends, and several entertainment industry personalities, including his mother, Rose Idibia; his children; former Plantashun Boiz bandmate Faze; music executives Kenny Ogungbe and Dayo 'D1' Adeneye; singers Wande Coal, Tony Tetuila, and Spyro; and comedian Ayo Makun.

One highlight of the gathering was a freestyle performance by 2Baba and Faze, which revisited their days in Plantashun Boiz, the influential music group they formed alongside Blackface before pursuing solo careers.

The singer also released a new single, Mental, featuring Fave, on 18 September, his birthday. Produced by Dee Yasso, the song brought together the veteran singer and one of the younger voices in contemporary Nigerian music.

From Plantashun Boiz to solo success

Born in Jos, 2Baba began his music career in the late 1990s as a member of Plantashun Boiz alongside Blackface and Faze.

The group gained recognition with its albums Body and Soul (2000) and Sold Out (2003) before eventually splitting, paving the way for the members to pursue individual careers.

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2Baba established himself as a solo artiste with his debut album, Face 2 Face, in 2004. The project featured African Queen, one of his most successful songs, which became a major hit across Africa and helped establish his international profile.

He followed it with albums including Grass 2 Grace (2006), The Unstoppable (2009), Away and Beyond (2012), The Ascension (2014) and Warriors (2020).

Released in February 2020, Warriors featured collaborations with artistes including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide and Peruzzi. The 13-track project included songs such as Opo, Amaka and Oyi.

Six-year gap and continued music career

Although he has not released a full-length studio album since Warriors, 2Baba has remained active through singles and collaborations.

In October 2024, he released Kuku Google Am, produced by Duktor Sett, while continuing to work on new material.

His forthcoming album also follows his celebration of 25 years in the music industry in 2025, when he reflected on his journey and acknowledged the people who contributed to his career.

The album announcement also coincided with his The Baba Experience tour, an eight-city UK and Ireland tour that began in London on 21 August 2026. It included performances in Manchester, Sunderland, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Reading, Derby and Dublin.

With Oldest Young Man, the award-winning singer is preparing to return with a full-length project after a six-year break, bringing together his decades of experience and continued engagement with a changing Nigerian music industry.

The complete tracklist and additional featured artistes have yet to be officially unveiled.