Ghana: GAC Intensifies Campaign Against New HIV Infections

THE Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) has urged Ghanaians to take advantage of available free HIV self-testing services to know their status and seek early treatment to help reduce the spread of the disease.

The Director-General of the Commission, Dr Prosper Akanbong, said HIV self-testing kits were available free of charge at various public health facilities and could also be ordered online for delivery at home.

He said the Commission was also expanding access to condoms, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), while intensifying public education to reduce new HIV infections.

"Testing remains the entry point to HIV prevention and treatment. If you suspect an infection, take the necessary steps to test and seek treatment," he urged.

Related Articles

Dr Akanbong was speaking at the launch of the 2026 World AIDS Day celebration, which is being observed globally on the theme: "Ending AIDS Starts with Access".

In Ghana, the celebration is being marked on the theme: "40 Years of Steady Progress: Stepping Up Prevention to End AIDS". Read More